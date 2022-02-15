IFA calls off protests as Dunnes Stores agrees to meet

The IFA held protests outside Dunnes Stores in Cork and Monaghan yesterday to highlight the failure of the retail sector to give price increases to suppliers to address cost increases at farm level. The Cork protest was led by poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam,

IFA have stepped down from the protests in Bishopstown in Cork and Monaghan as Dunnes Stores have agreed to meet this afternoon.

The protests, which started yesterday morning and continued into today highlighted the impact rising input costs are having for farmers and to demonstrate why they need an increase in pay for their produce.

“We cannot survive at current prices. Farmers are looking for 15c a chicken and 2c an egg," said to Nigel Sweetnam, IFA Poultry Chair.

Tesco, SuperValu, Centra and Lidl management have already met with IFA to address their concerns around farmers’ production costs and the impact it’s having on the viability of farms.

Tim Cullinan, IFA President said he would meet Dunnes Stores on the basis that they would engage in meaningful discussions.

Pig farmers also need retailers and the Government to step up, according to Roy Gallie, IFA Pig Chair.

“Pig farmers are in a vice-like grip with feed price increases on one side and falling prices on the other," he said.

Hundreds of pig, poultry and horticulture producers are facing wipeout as input costs soar, amid accusations retailers are using food as loss leaders.

In recent days IFA pig, poultry and horticulture farmers met and gave a unanimous mandate for direct action if retailers “don’t give a fair price increase”.