IFA and ICMSA submit pre-budget submissions

Farm organisation leaders have expressed their concerns about Budget 2021 in their prebudget submissions.

Members of both the IFA and the ICMSA met with Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath and Minister of State, Patrick O’Donovan, where they discussed the prospects for next month’s Budget 2021 via video link.

Speaking after the talks, ICMSA president Pat Mc Cormack said that farmers realised the constraints that the budget would be delivered in but warned that several measures were needed to support the farming sector and boost the rural economy, especially with the twin threats of Brexit and Covid19.

Mr McCormack said that concerns were mounting as the atmosphere around the post-Brexit trade negotiations worsened.

While he was satisfied that the Government understood the imperative of securing a trade deal that allowed Irish food exports to continue being sold into their traditional British markets, he did stress that in the event of negotiations failing and the UK exiting on the basis of No Deal “massive and immediate” aid would have to be made available to our farming sector as it grappled with the loss of up to €4 billion worth of exports.

“We emphasised to the ministers that the idea that any degree of ‘preparation’ can cushion that kind of blow is just delusional.

Speaking after the meeting IFA President Tim Cullinan said “while we fully understand that challenges facing the exchequer arising from COVID-19, the shadow of Brexit is creating massive uncertainty for farmers. Government support for the sector was never more important,” he said.

“While a €5bn contingency fund has been set aside at EU level, our Government will have to step up to the plate also, he continued. “We are facing at least a one-year CAP transition, and the funding for farm schemes will have to be maintained. They are a vital part of farm incomes, and they also underpin investment in the sector,” he said.

“Investment in farming gives a real return to the rural economy, and we believe farmers and the agricultural sector can play a major part in the economic recovery,” he said.

Recently the Minister for Agriculture Charlie Mc Conalogue said that farmers faced a struggle for funding going forward.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Minister McConalogue said that a fierce battle to secure funding is likely at the Cabinet table because of the battering the country’s finances have taken from Covid-19.

“The budget is going to be really important with Brexit on the horizon, but also in relation to the transition period for CAP. We need to roll over schemes and to get those properly funded. That’s a big priority in the next five to six weeks,” the Minister said.

Online Editors