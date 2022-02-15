‘If you can’t get to your farm, you may as well be farming on the moon’

Dursey Island at the tip of west Cork’s Beara Peninsula can lay claim to being one of Ireland’s most remote locations. It is the furthest point from Dublin in the country and even Cork city is a two-and-a half-hour drive due east.

Despite its exposed location, the island has supported a thriving farming community for generations, which continues thanks in no small part to the famous Dursey Cable Car.

Constructed in 1969, Ireland’s only cable car — and the only one in Europe to cross open sea — has been a lifeline for the island’s farming community, as well as a major tourist attraction on the Wild Atlantic Way.

But the announcement that it will be closed from April until November for repairs has left farmers on the island deeply concerned.

Joseph Sullivan runs the family farm on the island while also holding down a full-time job in Castletownbere on the mainland; for him the cable car is vital.

“I traverse the Dursey Sound on the cable car most days of the week to go and see my animals, either before work or after work, and if I’m not able to do that I don’t want to be seen to be neglecting my animals,” he said.

“March, April and May are very, very important months to me and all my neighbours on the island. We all have sheep lambing, we have cows calving.

“We have to put the work in now in the springtime to get a wage at the end of the year. It’s very, very hard altogether.”

There are eight holdings on the island, with around 60 cattle and 700 sheep in total; there are around half a dozen permanent residents, with many more living on Dursey on a part-time basis, as well as numerous holiday homes.

Mr Sullivan said that without the cable car it would not be viable to farm on the island as the treacherous waters of the Dursey Sound often mean it is inaccessible by boat.

“You can only use a RIB on a nice calm day,” he said. “There’s a strong tidal race that runs up and down, and once you get a bit of wind and a bit of swell, you’re not going to be able to traverse Dursey Sound, it’s not safe, it’s not physically possible.”

Fellow farmer Martin Sheehan says the cable car is not just a tourist attraction, it is a vital link for island farmers.

“Everything comes out by the cable car — you name it, fertiliser, feed, hay, whatever is needed,” he said.

“It’s impossible to keep the island connected all the time by boat. You wouldn’t have been able to get out by boat this week, for example.”

A ferry comes three times a year to bring animals on and off the island but it must be carefully planned to make the crossing on a calm day and at high tide.

Farmers on Dursey are now calling on the Department of Rural and Community Development to install a temporary ferry service while the cable car is closed.

“The most important thing now is that some viable alternative is found — it is vital for us. If you can’t get to your farm, you may as well be farming on the moon.”

The closure follows the news that plans for a proposed €10m new cable car and visitor centre may face a judicial review following environmental objections.