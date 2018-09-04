Farm Ireland
ICSA: Wildlife culling essential to beat TB

Red Deer at Killarney National Park,Kerry,Ireland
Red Deer at Killarney National Park,Kerry,Ireland
Claire Fox

The culling of deer is essential if government authorities are to succeed in eradicating TB by 2030, the ICSA have said.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s TB forum, ICSA animal health and welfare chair Hugh Farrell said that wildlife culling must be a priority if we want to reach 2030 targets.

“The role of wildlife is integral to any strategy to eliminate TB,” said Mr Farrell.

“We therefore caution against moving too quickly to badger vaccination over badger culling.

The ICSA also insists that in counties such as Wicklow, control and culling of wild deer will be essential if we are serious about the 2030 target.”

ICMSA president Pat McCormack also said that “the root cause of the problem, including all wildlife must be properly addressed” and that the forum will have to take in to account the views of all farmers.

Funding

“TB has been a huge burden on Irish farmers for many decades both financially and otherwise, and farmers want to see this disease eradicated,” said Mr McCormack.

“If the Government is earnest about eradicating TB then they must win the support of the farming community by fairly addressing the position of farmers restricted due to

 TB from a farm management and financial perspective.”

Both Mr Farrell and Mr McCormack expressed concern over the funding of the eradication programme.

“Why don’t we fund the strategy properly and eradicate the disease rather than underfund the strategy?” asked Mr McCormack.

