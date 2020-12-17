ICSA election candidates give conflicting membership figures

Dermot Kelleher, one of the two candidates in the ICSA election.

Attracting youth into the Irish Cattle Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) is a central priority for the two candidates running in its presidential election.

Although ICSA didn’t confirm its current membership numbers, its presidential candidates Sean McNamara from Lismacaffrey, Co. Westmeath suggested that membership stands at between 5,000/6,000, while Dermot Kelleher from Inchigeela, west Cork suggested that membership stands at 10,000.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, both contestants outlined their desire to bring greater communication and youth to the association if the count falls in their favour at the election this evening.

McNamara - a sheep, beef and suckler farmer who has been an ICSA member for 20 years and currently holds the position of Sheep Committee chairman – said he recognises how the farming profile has changed during time with the organisation.

“Farmers are getting older and young people aren’t coming into the sector – particularly on the drystock and sheep side.

“In our own organisation we need to get a lot more young people into it. If elected I’d be inclined to bring in an incentive for young farmers to join.

“At the moment our membership is €125, but I would be inclined to let young farmers join for €60 and I’d go to the agricultural colleges and let them know what we’re doing.”

McNamara says “it’s crucial” that the voice of smaller farm organisations continues to be heard at Agriculture House in Dublin.

“It’s a harder environment for smaller organisations, the IFA has levies coming from every direction, while our organisation is dependent on the member.

“If we don’t have the members, we won’t have the money to stand up for family farm incomes.

“I have a good relationship with the media, everyone knows how hard I fought for the sheep farmers against the factories. If I say I’m going to do something, I’ll do it and my track record speaks for itself,” he said.

Kelleher - who has been an ICSA member for 25 years and west Cork chairman over the same period whilst also holding various other committee roles - is determined to strengthen the organisation.

“I still remember when we were the poor relation and being on the outside looking in. But now we’re on the inside looking out.

“The way it is gone now it appears that any two or three people can come together and call themselves ‘a farm organisation’ and they are being allowed around the table.

“But we had to have a constitution, an office, a staff to get recognised and to be allowed inside the door – that took us seven or eight years and I hope people can see the difference.

“It is a priority for me that ICSA gets a bit more fairness and visibility when it comes to media coverage.

“Farm politics is too fragmented, you can’t represent a big dairy lobby and cater for the smaller drystock farmers simultaneously.

“There is a very strong ICSA presence among top-quality beef and sheep farmers in west Cork and I really believe we need to expand our organisation nationwide.

“We have to target young farmers in schools and agricultural colleges and Macra na Feirme to bring new ideas and energy to ICSA to address all the challenges ahead,” Kelleher said.

Online Editors