Former ICSA president rows in behind Wallace's European bid

Former Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) president, Patrick Kent has said he will be assisting MEP hopeful Mick Wallace in his election bid.

Mr Kent's resigned as ICSA President last came after it was revealed by the Irish Independent that he had accepted being named on MEP candidate Mick Wallace's replacement list.

He has since rowed in behind Independent TD Mick Wallace, telling the Wexford People that Deputy Wallace he has the bottle and ability to take on the big guns in the European Union, if elected in late May.

Mr Kent will be advising him on agricultural policy.

He said he is meeting Deputy Wallace this week to iron out the details of how he can assist him in his bid to get elected in Europe.

Mr Kent said the phone call from Mr Wallace had 'come out of the blue' and he has only met the candidate three times.

He said he will take up the paid role and is focused on getting Mr Wallace elected.

Mr Kent's move comes despite Deputy Wallace's controversial comments in recent weeks comparing the Irish beef and dairy sectors to fracking.