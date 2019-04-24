Farm leader resigns after accepting spot on Mick Wallace's EU replacement list

The President of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) has resigned, following a meeting of the organisation today.

A spokesperson for the organisation confirmed that Kent resigned at a meeting of the organisation today.

It comes after the Irish Independent revealed that Kent had accepted being named on MEP candidate Mick Wallace's replacement list.

Kent announced his intention to step down from his position as leader of ICSA with immediate effect at a meeting of the association’s National Executive this evening.

Mr Kent has held the position since 2014, having been re-elected twice during that time.

He had insisted he is "apolitical" despite being named by Independents 4 Change MEP candidate Mick Wallace on his replacement list.

Mr Wallace, who is running for an MEP seat in the South constituency, named Mr Kent in his list of five replacements in the event he is elected and later cannot fulfil the role.

Mr Kent, however, had said he is "not politically active, I'm not running for any position". "I don't believe I'm nailing my colours to any political mast."