Cork farmer Dermot Kelleher elected ICSA president

Dermot Kelleher, a suckler farmer from Cork, has been elected as the new president of ICSA.

He succeeds Waterford beef farmer Edmond Phelan who finishes up after a hectic two-year term marked by the beef protests, CAP reform, Brexit and Covid-19.

Kelleher, a long-standing member of ICSA who has held various roles within the organisation including Suckler Committee chairman and Munster vice president, will take office at ICSA’s AGM in January.

He defeated just one other candidate in the race for the top position, Westmeath beef, sheep and suckler farmer Sean McNamara who also currently holds the position of Sheep Committee chairman.

Due to Covid-19 the normal ICSA election process was altered, with the final decision based on a postal ballot of ICSA National Executive members.

The results were announced this evening via a virtual meeting of the ICSA National Executive.

Speaking to the Farming Independent in recent days the incumbent president and native of Inchigeela outlined his vision for the association – particularly his ambition to strengthen the farm lobby group and to attract new young members into the fold across the country.

“Farm politics is too fragmented, you can’t represent a big dairy lobby and cater for the smaller drystock farmers simultaneously.

“There is a very strong ICSA presence among top-quality beef and sheep farmers in west Cork and I really believe we need to expand our organisation nationwide.

“We have to target young farmers in schools and agricultural colleges and Macra na Feirme to bring new ideas and energy to ICSA to address all the challenges ahead,” Kelleher said.

