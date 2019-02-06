Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 6 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Calls for BVD testing to be made compulsory and for suckler compensation to be €400

Suckler cow and calf
Suckler cow and calf

ICSA Animal Health and Welfare chairman Hugh Farrell has said that many farmers who have never had a BVD positive test result in their calves are fed up with a scheme that has gone on for seven years and he said that it is now time to make 2019 the last year of full scale compulsory testing.

He said that suckler farmers are particularly frustrated because the loss of a calf results in zero income for that suckler cow for the year and he reiterated the ICSA view that the compensation for a suckler calf under the BVD programme should be at least €400. 

However, the key point is that most farmers have been co-operating with the scheme over the past seven years and have never had a positive BVD test. Mandatory testing of those herds who have never had a BVD positive test has to come to an end.

Herds where BVD is still being found could be required to continue testing based on risk assessment and of course, there is nothing to stop farmers continuing on a voluntary basis.

However, he says, it is now time to save the time and cost of testing from herds where the risk of BVD is all but eliminated.     

Also Read

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock photo

Kerry farmer fined for polluting groundwater
Seeking assurances: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be in Brussels. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Varadkar seeks EU aid as no deal plans speed up
Photo: PA

Farmers warn 'well-insulated executives' against underplaying Brexit as 'an...
Photo: Stock picture

Sadness as well-known Limerick GAA figure dies suddenly at farm
WARNING: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Cabinet told no-deal Brexit will 'wipe out' beef industry
Stock image

France’s minimum food prices laws come into effect aimed at raising...
REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Northern Ireland farm incomes to fall dramatically amid no-deal Brexit...


Top Stories

They don't come cheap, but fertiliser programmes to address soil fertility issues are not complicated

A three-step approach to tackling the most common soil fertility issues
There are a wide range of forestry grant options available from native woodland. Photo: Teagasc

Putting down roots: how to get started in forestry
Irish Ferries' W.B. Yeats

Calf export trade faces shipping bottleneck
Stock picture

'Please take a look at these pictures - this is what your dog can do' - devastated...
Farmers keeping a close eye on bidding at Roscommon Mart last Friday. Photo Brian Farrell

Mart numbers slump on back of Brexit fears
Stock image

Move towards higher ‘wealth taxes’ could be leaving farmers out of pocket
Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie

Breeding for resilience is essential for sustainable tillage farming in the...