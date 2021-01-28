Call for ‘conditionality’ to be bolted to €100m Brexit support scheme for meat processors

The Minister for Agriculture, Bord Bia and the country’s meat processors are being urged to provide “absolute commitment” to the development of a suckler beef brand.

Speaking at this evening’s ICSA agm the farm organisation’s new president, Dermot Kelleher, called on Minister Charlie McConalogue to demonstrate this “drive” by attaching “conditionality” to the €100m Brexit support scheme for the food processing sector announced last month.

“There must be absolute commitment from all stakeholders to turn this dream to reality. The first steps have been taken at the Beef Taskforce, with the commitment of funds to Bord Bia for initial market research and development.

"But on its own, this will not be enough. I don’t want to see us falling at the first hurdle.

“Developing a suckler brand will require trial and error. It will need absolute commitment from Bord Bia and 100pc support from the minister and the department.

“It will also need full buy-in from meat factories and, to concentrate minds, I am calling on the minister to attach conditionality to the €100 million Brexit funds secured for processors,” he said.

Mr Kelleher contended that there are two essential conditions that should apply to beef processors getting some of this money.

“The first is absolute commitment to price transparency and co-operation with the food ombudsman.

“The second is that meat processors who are committing their own resources to the suckler brand should get priority for the funding.”

“This fund is explicitly for the processing and marketing initiatives of processors and we believe that it must be used to develop suckler beef as a premium brand with a view to returning a strong premium to suckler beef producers.”

BEAM conundrum

The ICSA leader also called on the minister to find a solution to the current BEAM scheme difficulty. Last week it emerged that some 18,000 farmers are understood not to be compliant with the rules of the BEAM scheme.

The EU and Government-backed beef support package announced in 2019 saw €77m paid out to 33,445 farmers. One of the conditions under which the €50 million was granted by the EU was that farmers must reduce the production of bovine livestock manure nitrogen on their holding by 5pc.

On the matter Mr Kelleher said: “We cannot have a scenario where thousands of farmers are forced to return badly needed money due to missing the unworkable 5pc reduction.

"ICSA has already proposed that alternatives such as trailing shoe and protected urea be used as an alternative for those who don’t meet the 5pc.

"This is actually a more true and genuine way to reduce carbon rather than selling cattle to other farmers which doesn’t achieve anything. An extension to the end of the year is not the solution, it is simply kicking the can down the road,” he said.

CAP 2023-2027

The minister was also urged to deliver “a significant portion” of the €1.05bn Brexit Adjustment Reserve to the drystock sector, while the ICSA leader also set out the lobby group’s priorities under the next CAP.

"Cattle and sheep farmers are enduring their fifth year of economic turmoil because of Brexit. Uncertain market conditions remain, and the impact of that market uncertainty continues to hit hardest in in the lower income farming sectors.”

“In the longer term, ICSA wants a CAP that prioritises low-income cattle, sheep and tillage farmers. The eco-scheme must be simple, and it should favour less intensive farmers.

"The eco-scheme should not set a bar too high to prevent a substantial payment under a new REPS type scheme in Pillar II.

"ICSA believes that a trebling of the current GLAS budget is the only realistic way to approach a new agri-environment REPS type scheme.

"Farmers must be given the means to deliver on ambitious targets and rewarded for their contribution,” the Cork native said.

