ICMSA slams officials for ‘rat’-like deer and TB surge

Shane O'Loughlin said the deer in Wicklow are an infestation

Department of Agriculture officials have been accused of having “their heads in the sand” regarding the spiralling problem of TB in Wicklow and the part played by deer in the county’s continuing disease problems.

Shane O’Loughlin of the ICMSA’s farm business committee said Wicklow farmers were paying a very high price for an explosion in the deer population and he called for urgent action to reduce numbers in the east and south-east.

Severe difficulties have also been reported in the north-west, particularly in Donegal, with the INHFA claiming that big numbers of deer are moving out of national parks and on to farmland.

Mr O’Loughlin claimed the deer problem in Wicklow has gone beyond crisis point, with farmers struggling to cope due to the disease challenge, and the cost of deer damaging fencing and crops, as well as herds grazing grassland.

Spreading

“Deer are an infestation in the county at the moment and spreading,” Mr O’Loughlin said.

The Aughrim dairy farmer said the fall-off in deer stalking over the last 18 months — due to Covid and the associated collapse in demand for venison — had exacerbated the situation in Wicklow.

Around 13,000 deer were traditionally culled in the east of the country each year, but this figure has fallen sharply since Covid.

Mr O’Loughlin said a management strategy had to be introduced to control the deer herd, particularly Sika deer.

“Sika deer are an invasive species,” he said.

“They were introduced 100 years ago, have no natural predators and breed like rats. Where do the conservationists stand on invasive species like Sika?”

The ICMSA representative pointed out that TB rates in Wicklow are running at three to four times the national average, and the obvious differentiating factor in the county was deer numbers.

“Farmers cannot control deer numbers,” he added.

“We need the State agencies to introduce some sort of control measure. Also, the findings of the Deer Management Forum need to be published,” Mr O’Loughlin said.

“Department of Agriculture officials have their heads in the sand in relation to TB and deer. They are trying to blame farmers for everything. It’s time they had a good look in the mirror.”

Meanwhile, the INHFA claimed farmers in the north-west were experiencing increased problems with deer herds moving out of national parks.

“The problem with deer was particularly acute for farmers this spring as grass was very scarce,” said the INHFA’s Vincent Roddy.

“As growth improved, deer will have moved back up the mountains, but come autumn, they will start to come back down,” he explained.

“That is why we need a plan in place to deal with a situation that is getting worse year on year.”

Mr Roddy said that the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) as the statutory body with responsibility for the national parks had to take measures to tackle the problem.