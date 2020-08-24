‘New schemes must be attractive to dairy farmers’

Designing a new agri-environment scheme that attracts dairy farmers to participate will be critical to the government's plans to step up Irish agriculture's environmental performance.

For ICMSA president Pat McCormack it’s more important to get it done right then it is to get it done quickly.

Refercening the plans for a new REPS scheme, he said it was effectively the Government’s ‘flagship’ agriculture-related policy.

"It is going to be the main policy vehicle taking Irish farming and primary food production through the next five years of transition towards the low-emissions model that we all – certainly ICMSA – realise we have to get to".

Pat says the new scheme will have to be attractive to and, to a degree, designed around commercial farms – including family dairy farms.

"That has to be a major over-arching aim and the scheme has to include the kind of practical steps that will address and incentivise the family dairy farms that will be looking at it and working out whether it can work for them," he said.

Measures such as the application of lime has to be encouraged, according to Pat.

"The Programme also mentioned improving soil health and fertility so we would think that the scheme must involve an accessible soil sampling dimension that will allow farmers to know what nutrients the soil requires as they step down nitrogen application," he said.

It’s likely that Budget 2021 will see the unveiling of the new scheme and Pat says two obvious dangers:

"Firstly, that the scheme starts from the mistaken view that commercial farming – and specifically commercial dairy farming – is a problem that has to be dealt with by shutting them out of environmental schemes and deliberately making the schemes unattractive to milk suppliers. That has unfortunately been the approach thus far and we really hope that all elements in Government accept that this approach guarantees failure.

The second danger, according to Pat is that the scheme is made so complex and administration-intensive that it frightens off maybe the older demographic who might want to apply and who would be suitable but won’t be able to deal with the regulatory and inspection regime.

“The point here is that this has to work; this has to be the first, decisive, step on the transition and that’s why we have to get it right," he said.

