Minister shares future concerns for dairy despite ‘top class’ efforts

What dairy farmers do is “top class” the Minister for Agriculture has said, while also sounding a note of caution about the future of the sector.

Minister Charlie McConalogue was not shy about his admiration for the dairy industry at the ICMSA AGM last Friday, telling the assembled virtual and physical crowd in Limerick’s Thomond Park that they’d “played a blinder all year”.

Yet, as the minister gave with one hand, he sought to soften the incoming blows from another, warning of increased pressure on calf exports, climate change targets and fertiliser prices.

“I’m not saying the writing’s on the wall and I will continue to be a real, real advocate for calf exports,” the minister said in response to concerns raised by ICMSA president Pat McCormack.

“But anyone who thinks that we will have exports forever is sorely mistaken. There is no room for complacency, one isolated incident can lead to lasting reputational damage to the sector,” he warned.

There were various concerns raised on CAP, with outgoing ICMSA dairy chair Ger Quain telling the minister that the omission of milk recording as an option on incoming eco-schemes “beggars belief”. ICMSA president Pat McCormack also demanded a yes or no answer on whether dairy equipment would be included in the next Targeted Agricultural Mechanisation Scheme (TAMS), with the minister responding that a decision still had to be made.

On fertiliser prices, the minister said that he had commissioned Teagasc to do a report on the best use of organic fertilisers for next spring but this held little weight with the ICMSA president who said that farmers needed solutions now. McCormack also took aim at the national media and in particular RTÉ, and said that time and time again farmers had been faced with an “anti-farmer agenda”.

“What we need from our national media isn’t a favour, it’s balanced debate,” he said.

One of the keynote speakers at the event, Ornua CEO John Jordan, also brought a dampener to the occasion warning that milk prices were expected to fall in six months.

He insisted that Ornua was not hoping or predicting that they would fall but that historically a low price always followed a high price — such as the one dairy farmers were currently enjoying.

This did not go down well with farmers at the meeting and ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe vociferously rejected Jordan’s forecast.

Jordan rode out farmer criticism and addressed farmer concerns around alternative juice drinks and pointed out that it took 6,000l of water to make 1l of almond “juice”, and with consumers becoming more environmentally conscious, any kind of misleading environmental credential would be found out.

“I’d be less concerned than some of the hype would lead you to believe,” he said while highlighting that Kerrygold and Irish farming had a grass-fed story that the consumer knew and could understand.

However, he acknowledged the challenge presented by climate change and said consumers were demanding “proof on sustainability, therefore it was important to support farmers to tell their positive story.