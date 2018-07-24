Meat Industry Ireland should have a presence at fodder group meetings says ICMSA president

ICMSA president Pat McCormack has questioned why Meat Industry Ireland (MII) were not part of the recent Inter Agency Fodder meeting led by Teagasc as culling and price are major factors in discussions on the current drought and fodder crisis.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack has questioned why Meat Industry Ireland (MII) were not part of the recent Inter Agency Fodder meeting led by Teagasc as culling and price are major factors in discussions on the current drought and fodder crisis.

Mr McCormack said since culling is a serious consideration that many farmers will have to make and he thinks it is only pertinent that MII are at the meetings.

“Realistically we will have to reduce demand and that’s going to entail culling quite quickly. That’s why I have to say that we’re very surprised that Meat Industry Ireland was not at the meeting,” he said.

“Whether they were not invited or declined to attend is actually secondary, the fact is that they should have been there and if we’re going to have a meaningful sit-down of all the stakeholders then it’s obvious that the beef processors will have a role to play.”

He added that a discussion on fall in factory prices with MII would also have been welcomed at the meeting.

“We’d certainly like to have heard what they had to say about price because we’re not that convinced by the recent record. We’re hearing that there hasn’t been a noticeable surge in numbers going into them just yet, in which case the falls in prices become even more mysterious and unsatisfactory

Cormac Healy of MiII told FarmIreland that it “has not been invited or part of the fodder coordination group either in Spring this year or recently”

Speaking on recent market prices, Mr Healy said it was a reflection of the market and that “Irish cattle prices are currently 106pc of EU average all category cattle price.”