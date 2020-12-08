‘Mad’ amount of money will be spent on TB eradication – McConalogue

A 'mad' amount of money is being spent on eradicating TB according to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

The cost to the State and farmers, he said, over the next decade would not far off €1bn, based on current figures.

"That's a mad amount of money to be spending...and we could do so much more with that (money) in agriculture and with farmers, if we could address the TB issues," he told the ICMSA agm.

The stakeholder forum group, he said, is due to meet again shortly and a new TB strategy will be published and he said it's important the stakeholders try and find agreement in how the sector goes about addressing this "stubborn" and "chronic" issue and work towards eliminating it by 2030.

But the reality, he admitted, is that "we have been going in the opposite direction in the last year or two and we need to urgently look at measures to drive the reactor numbers back down."

Around eight additional farms, he said, are going down with TB on a weekly basis compared to numbers 18 months ago.

"That's causing considerable distress and anxiety and difficulty for all those farmers."

