ICMSA president condemns media’s anti-farmer agenda

A farm leader has hit out at the national media and, in particular, RTÉ over what he said was its tolerance of anti-farmer agendas.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack described the lack of knowledge on agriculture as “quite staggering” in much of the media. “I don’t know whether it’s just genuine ignorance about what it is we do and why it matters — or whether it’s something darker and more pernicious,” he said, speaking at ICMSA’s AGM in Limerick.

McCormack singled out RTÉ for particular mention and said time and again, it had allowed “vaguely defined” environmental activists airtime to “thrash farmers” and by extension, the rural economy and rural communities who depend on farming and food production.

“I don’t think it’s too much to ask that we know the qualifications of these activists... My own impression — having debated with them numerous times — is that they wouldn’t know a heifer from a Hoover.

“We’re not asking for favours here; we are asking for balance in the debate.” McCormack also hit out at RTÉ’s failure to fill the position of Agriculture Correspondent since the departure of Fran McNulty to Prime Time earlier this year.

“Let that person deal with the positives and negatives of our sector in a balanced way.

This matters because our suspicion is that the negative media message is seeping into Government policy,” he said. The Government also came in for sustained criticism from farmers at the event, with McCormack suggesting it was a ‘make-your-mind-up’ moment for our Government.

“We either actively support commercial family farms or we are going to end up with hobby farmers at one end and factory-farm units at the other,” he said. The ICMSA president also said consumers — via multiple retailers — are not paying enough for quality food.

“If our politicians are as serious about sustainability as they keep assuring us, then they will have to ensure that the price of food reflects the economic and environmental costs of producing that food.

“If this point is not addressed, if it continues to be dodged in the interests of not offending the consumers then sustainability will not and cannot be achieved,” he said.