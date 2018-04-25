Concern over changes to farm-to-farm movement certificates

The Department's proposed changes to farm-to-farm movement certs are "too restrictive and could lead to penalties", ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe has warned.

The proposed changes include farmers specifying the destination herd on the form for a Certificate of Compliance in order for the Department to "know the actual location of animals to underpin a robust traceability system".

It also proposed to reduce the validity period of the Certificate of Compliance from 30 to seven days to "address the misuse of the 30-day period" which has "the potential to impact negatively on TB". Mr McCabe said these changes would only restrict farmers and could lead to penalties during the busy spring period.