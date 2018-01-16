Calls for clear timeline on the roll-out of the farmer low-cost loans

The new ICMSA Farm Business Committee Chairperson has called for a clear timeline on the roll-out of the Farmer Low-Cost Loans announced by Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure in Budget 2018.

The new ICMSA Farm Business Committee Chairperson has called for a clear timeline on the roll-out of the Farmer Low-Cost Loans announced by Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure in Budget 2018.

Shane O’Loughlin said that farmers are currently making their projections and financial plans for the coming year and 2019/20 and a key part of this planning is the availability of credit at a reasonable rate.

He pointed out that just as important as when the loans were delivered was the question of who they would be made available to. Last year’s fund, which was administered and lent out by SBCI through the Pillar banks, was drawn down totally in an extremely short period that demonstrated the extent of the demand and the what Mr. O’Loughlin called the “consistent underestimating” of the financial challenges faced by farmers.

“The first issue for ICMSA is that this tranche of loans must go to those who most deserving of this specifically low-cost option – and not just those who got in quickest on the ‘first-past-the-post’ system that was applied last year despite our criticism. "Very many of those who most needed that credit last year either failed to get it or were too late as it took time to put the necessary documentation together”, said Mr. O’Loughlin.