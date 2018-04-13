Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 13 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Banks urged to take 'reasonable' approach on loans

Shane O'Loughlin of the ICMSA
Shane O'Loughlin of the ICMSA
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

BANKS and credit institutions have been urged to take an understanding and reasonable approach to farm loans and overdrafts.

With many farmers under major pressure from increased bills due to buying in extra feed and fodder, higher veterinary costs and workload pressures, the ICMSA said farmers were operating in a difficult environment.

Shane O'Loughlin, chair of the ICMSA farm business committee, said there were reports of banks in some instances adopting a hard-line approach to repayment schedules, overdrafts and refusing to recognise the special circumstances at present.

"A little bit of long-term consideration and patience will go a very long way over the next few months of exactly the same type that the banks themselves had to ask all of us for a decade ago," said Mr O'Loughlin.

The INHFA called for an interest free State loan facility directly linked to farm payments to allow farmers access up to €1,500 to pay for fodder.

Fianna Fail spokesman on food Jackie Cahill called for a new low-interest loan scheme to be made available to farmers impacted by the fodder crisis to pay for the increased costs they are facing.

"It has been estimated that many farmers are forking out an additional €1,000 a week just to keep their animals fed," said Mr Cahill.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said meetings were being arranged with the main banks to discuss steps to alleviate the short-term financial pressures.

Also Read

Bank of Ireland pointed out it has a range of supports available to farmers to purchase extra feed and maintain adequate cash flow.

It stated working capital is available for farmers who may need extensions to their overdraft facilities. It is also offering an AgriFlex loan which includes interest only repayment options to support cash flow on the farm.

AIB urged farmers who need cash flow support to contact them, with flexible working capital finance available at a competitive interest rate.

Indo Farming

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Cattle in the sheds at Rory McEvoys farm near Mountmellick, Co Laois. Picture Credit:FRank Mc Grath 4/4/18

Long-suffering farmers are set to suffer a little longer from the wind and...
Pat Griffin

Farmers urged to face health issues - Stress levels rising due to weather...
Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Boost for US farmers as Trump says he may allow ethanol gasoline sales all year

Calls for farm watch scheme after cattle worth almost €35k stolen from farms...
Mairead McGuinness MEP

Mairead McGuiness tipped for Presidency
Shannon Airport has 400 acres of grass

Shannon Airport offers to bring grass cutting forward to support farmers through...
Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

'Dairy farmers in massive trouble if there isn't a change in the weather' -...


Top Stories

EU should be addressing 'complete stranglehold' that the factories have on...
Unpasteurised or raw milk can carry harmful bacteria such as campylobacter, listeria, brucella, salmonella or E coli. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Farmers unaware of disease risk to themselves from healthy animals
The 120ac holding and farm buildings are located at Ballinacor, 20km west of Mullingar

Midlands fattening ground with 'immense potential' guided at just €5,800 per...

Farmers reminded to return their 2018 BPS form online
Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis leaving 10 Downing Street, London, after a Cabinet meeting. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Small border farms may get tax-free status - UK Brexit Secretary
Gordon Warren from Rosdillig, Co Carlow was lucky enough to be able to get some ploughing done last week. Met Eireann says soil in most parts of the country is saturated and poorly drained. Photo Roger Jones.

Alarm bells are ringing but weather data suggests we are over the worst
Pictured with John Jordan is Aaron Forde, Chairman of Ornua.Pic. Keith Arkins No Repro Fee

Ornua announces appointment of John Jordan as Chief Executive...