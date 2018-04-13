Banks urged to take 'reasonable' approach on loans

With many farmers under major pressure from increased bills due to buying in extra feed and fodder, higher veterinary costs and workload pressures, the ICMSA said farmers were operating in a difficult environment.

Shane O'Loughlin, chair of the ICMSA farm business committee, said there were reports of banks in some instances adopting a hard-line approach to repayment schedules, overdrafts and refusing to recognise the special circumstances at present.

"A little bit of long-term consideration and patience will go a very long way over the next few months of exactly the same type that the banks themselves had to ask all of us for a decade ago," said Mr O'Loughlin.