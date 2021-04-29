8,000 farmers apply for €20/hd dairy beef calf pilot

A maximum payment of €400 per farmer is available under the pilot scheme

More than 8,000 farmers have applied for the new €20/hd dairy beef calf pilot measure for 2021, it has emerged following the scheme’s closing date for applications this week.

Des Morrison chairperson of ICMSA’s livestock committee said its argument of a need for “greater integration” of the dairy and beef sectors had been “fully vindicated” by the numbers applying for the pilot - particularly in light of the modest payments involved.

“We have long argued that there was a need for a scheme that bridges both sectors and moves the integration process up a gear.

"We know the amounts are very modest at a maximum of €400/farmer and ICMSA is proposing that if there are surplus funds available under the scheme, the level of payment per head should be increased to utilise the full budget available.

"The real encouragement here is the recognition of a common interest between dairy and beef farmers to produce a better quality beef calf.

"We have always maintained that both sectors and, indeed, the national economy will benefit from this initiative which should developed and enhanced in future years.”

Mr Morrison added that ICMSA “is about putting positive options” in front of all farmers – regardless of sector.

"There is need for greater integration of the dairy and beef sectors and ICMSA will continue to advocate for a more comprehensive scheme in future years,” he concluded.

Objective

The deadline for applications to the new Dairy Beef Calf measure for 2021, which has a budget allocation of €5 million in 2021, closed on April 26.

The objective of the measure is to increase the economic and environmental efficiency of beef from the dairy herd, and to facilitate further the integration of the dairy and beef sectors by providing support for farmers who are rearing progeny from the dairy herd.

The core action is the weighing of eligible calves for which there is a payment of €20/calf up to a maximum of 20 calves.