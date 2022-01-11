ICMSA chief criticises ‘ludicrous’ decision not to change TAMS investment ceilings

Materials such as steel, timber and concrete have seen steep increases this year. Stock image

There will be no changes to investment ceilings under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) in 2022, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

It comes amid mounting farmer concern over the ongoing surge in the cost of construction supplies, particularly timber, concrete and steel, on the back of intense demand and supply chain issues.

Although the Department reviewed its reference ceilings on which grants are based under TAMS last summer, the analysis was based on the cost of completed works up to the end of March 2021.

While increases were then implemented for own labour and some investment items, ranging from five per cent to 40pc, it has emerged that no further changes will be made this year despite the growing gap between grant levels and the rates farmers are being quoted for building materials and work.

In a statement, a Department spokesperson said: “All costings under TAMS are currently being reviewed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. Any changes identified will be considered once this review is completed. There will not be changes to the investment ceilings in 2022.

“Tranche 24 of TAMS II opened on November 6, 2021, and will close on January 14, 2022. Applications are currently being processed and approvals will commence following the closure of the tranche and applications have successfully passed through the ranking and selection process.

“Tranche 25 of TAMS II will open on January 15, 2022, and close on April 8, 2022. There will be further tranches in 2022, but the dates are not yet finalised.”

ICMSA Farm and Rural Affairs Committee Chairman Denis Drennan described the move as “ludicrous”.

“We understood a review was underway and that new costings would be implemented by the second tranche this year.

“By the time they brought in the reviewed costings last July, they were already out of date,” Mr

Drennan said. “The costings are so far off the mark — I know of cases where the cost of building a shed went from €28,000 to €39,000 in just nine months. Timber, steel and labour have gone through the roof.

“It’s making TAMS completely redundant. It’s not even relevant anymore. Why should you go through the whole process to get a grant that, instead of being at 40pc, it’s probably a 20pc-25pc grant.

“The Department’s decision is ludicrous. It shows a complete lack of commitment by Government to farmers, especially when it comes areas like slurry storage — do they want us to become compliant on the environment and help us along or not?”

Since the inception of TAMS under the last CAP, the Department has approved more than 45,500 applications to the tune of €326m.

The Department pays an estimated €1.3m per week on TAMS investments. A budget of €80m is allocated for the scheme this year.