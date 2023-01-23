ICBF's Technical Director Dr Andrew Cromie to resign

ICBF's Technical Director, Dr Andrew Cromie, will resign from his role after 25 years, the farmer-owned organisation has announced. HIs resignation will be effective from next Saturday, January 28.

Andrew joined ICBF shortly after its establishment in 1998 and upon "joining forces with Brian Wickham", he has since been a key member of the ICBF team and played an instrumental role in the growth and success of ICBF, the organisation said.

During his time working with ICBF, Andrew worked closely with Teagasc and the wider industry, helped lead the establishment of EBI, the beef EuroStar indexes, as well as the Gene Ireland breeding programmes for dairy, beef, and dairy-beef.

Commenting on his departure, Andrew thanked ICBF for the time that he had spent working for the company.

"Cattle breeding in Ireland is in a fantastic place as a result of the establishment of ICBF and I would like to wish the company every continued success in the future," he said.

ICBF's Chief Executive, Seán Coughlan said the organisation is "very grateful for Andrew's vision and leadership to ICBF and the wider industry and wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

Chairman of ICBF, Michael Doran thanked Andrew for his "major contribution in helping transform the Irish cattle breeding industry" and added that “Andrew has played a key role in the building of ICBF and the skilled and dedicated team that underpins its ongoing development.”

Established in 1998 by the government and industry to coordinate livestock breeding in Ireland, the non-profit organisation's mission is "to ensure that genetic improvement and the world-class data infrastructure that ICBF has built delivers environmental, economic, and social sustainability on farms right across rural Ireland."

According to the organisation it was established to increase the rate of genetic gain in the national herd and to remove duplication in record keeping for both farmers and industry.