ICBF's Technical Director Dr Andrew Cromie to resign

Dr Cromie joined ICBF shortly after it's establishment in 1998.

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

ICBF's Technical Director, Dr Andrew Cromie, will resign from his role after 25 years, the farmer-owned organisation has announced. HIs resignation will be effective from next Saturday, January 28.

Andrew joined ICBF shortly after its establishment in 1998 and upon "joining forces with Brian Wickham", he has since been a key member of the ICBF team and played an instrumental role in the growth and success of ICBF, the organisation said.

