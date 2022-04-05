‘I won’t leave my kids lots of money – but a nice house and 250 acres’

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary says he won’t leave his children a “bundle of money” but wants to leave them a “nice house” and up to 250 acres of land to farm.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, published in today’s Farming Independent, he speaks about his love of the land and that he hopes his children may become farmers one day

Mr O’Leary’s Gigginstown farm extends to almost 2,000 acres, with about 250 pedigree cows and 100 commercial.

“I like land. I hope all of my children will, in time, become young farmers, get their Green Certs and we’ll be able to pass them on a reasonable quantity of land, whether they want to farm it or not at that stage. It will be up to them.”

Both his grandparents and parents farmed and some of his young family are showing an interest.

As for inheriting the land, he says he’s a “firm believer in Warren Buffett’s maxim – you should leave your children enough so they can do anything, but not enough that they can do nothing”.

“But we are determined that the kids are not going to inherit a bundle of money. But I would like them to think that if we’re in the fortunate position that we would be able to pass them on a nice house and they could inherit a farm of land and then they can decide what they want to do with it or not.”

His eldest son is studying Ag Science at school, something O’Leary says he’s “extremely proud” of.

As to whether or not he would encourage them to go into farming, he says he would like them all to go to college and get a third-level qualification.

“And then I would like them to at least have the option of going into farming if they want or follow [another] professional career. I wouldn’t want to prejudge what they do. But I would certainly like... when I die, they would all inherit or get 200 acres of land or 250 acres of land and then they can decide what to do with it. They can set it, they can sell it or they can work it themselves.”

Mr O’Leary’s current contract with Ryanair will expire in 2024, but the group CEO (61) says he has no plans to step down.

“No, I’ve no intention of retiring. I’m sure I’ll be having a discussion with the board over whether they want me to continue on for another contract. And as long as we can agree on reasonable payment terms, I’d be very happy to work on here for another couple of years,” he says.

Asked if he will ever retire, he replies: “I hope not. I wouldn’t want to retire.

“I don’t fancy myself retiring. We’re building a new management team in Ryanair... so we have very good managers coming along underneath me. I will probably not work as hard in Ryanair in the next five or 10 years as I’ve done in the last 30 years, but it will hopefully need less of my time anyway.”

Despite rising inflation, he says people can still afford to fly “with Ryanair, because we’ve got the lowest airfare”, but he acknowledges that airfares are set to rise.

“What we’re seeing at the moment is prices are slightly lower than they were in 2019, pre-Covid, through March, April and May. They’re somewhere between 5pc and 10pc higher at the moment through June, July, August and September. I think they’re going to be higher priced in peak summer months this year for a couple of reasons.

“Asia is still essentially closed and the Asians are not travelling to Europe. So more and more people are going to be holidaying on the beaches of Spain and Portugal, Italy and Greece this summer. So there’s more demand and probably 10pc fewer seats and that’s going to result in forward bookings being stronger and fares being slightly higher.

“I think fares will be up this year in the peak summer months by between 5pc and 10pc. They’re not going to go 60pc or 80pc. And partly, that’s because we’re adding another 65 aircraft this year.

“So we’re adding another 15 million seats into the market. So partly, we’ll keep prices down by growing so strongly.”

And while the era of cheap flights is not over, he warns there are threats ahead.

“Our tourism industry is also heavily dependent upon having low-cost air access in from Europe, so we can bring the Germans and the Italians and the French and the Spanish here.

“Our Government needs to fight against environmental taxes because environmental taxes will be very damaging for peripheral countries.”