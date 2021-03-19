Farming

‘I shed three stone and got fitter’ – The fitness revolution that is empowering farmers to take control of their health 

Nurse Laura Tully created the Fit Farmers initiative when she realised that many farmers were seeking medical attention when it was too late. She tells us about its successes, her own father’s involvement and how more counties are looking to take it on

Left to right: Seán Egan, nurse Laura Tully and Michael Mulryan

Close

Left to right: Seán Egan, nurse Laura Tully and Michael Mulryan

Left to right: Seán Egan, nurse Laura Tully and Michael Mulryan

Left to right: Seán Egan, nurse Laura Tully and Michael Mulryan

Caroline Allen

‘It absolutely changed my life,” says 75-year-old Seán Egan of Fit Farmers, a novel health promoting intervention in Roscommon, designed and run by a nurse to improve the well-being of her local farming community. In her 21-year nursing career, farmer’s daughter Laura Tully — currently based at Athlone Institute of Technology — noticed that farmers often overlooked the most important aspect of farming — themselves.

We tend to imagine farmers as being active, fit, strong, healthy and social professionals but the reality is they have a very poor personal health profile,” says Laura, a passionate advocate for farmer and rural population health. My work as a practice nurse led me to question why we were not seeing farmers until it was too late. Often their toe would be black before they would come in the door or they would be in a lot of pain or have had a heart attack before they got to the doctor.

“I was standing in a queue to pay my respects at the funeral of a farmer who died unexpectedly young from a heart attack when I decided it was time to try to include farmers in my ventures and educate and empower them to take better care of themselves. I wanted to try to prevent some of the health hardship.”

