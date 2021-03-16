Farming

‘I know how lucky I am, but there’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears behind the scenes as well’

Twenty years after Foot and Mouth Disease almost wiped out his farm business, BBC Countryfile presenter Adam Henson reflects on his career and the battle farmers everywhere are facing in the battle for the public’s hearts and minds

Hands on: BBC Countryfile host Adam Henson pictured at the Cotswold Farm Park near Cheltenham Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

When Countryfile presenter Adam Henson and his business partner sat down around the kitchen table at the height of the Foot and Mouth Disease crisis in 2001, their farm's future was on the line.

"It was one of the most difficult times in my career," he recalls, explaining that the harsh restrictions imposed on farms at that time nearly cost his family everything.

Dubbed Britain's most famous farmer, Adam is a tenant farmer running a 1600ac holding in the Cotswolds, but his business extends far beyond traditional agriculture.

