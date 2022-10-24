‘I humbly apologise for misleading you’ – EU farming expert admits his evidence to Oireachtas was incorrect

A witness whose presentation to an Oireachtas committee caused outcry among farmers has admitted presenting misinformation.

The witness – from an EU farm lobby group – told the Agriculture Committee that a proposed EU nature restoration law would require massive amounts of land drained for agriculture to be rewet.

His warning caused uproar over the threat this move would pose to farmers, and in particular the smaller operators working on traditionally poorer land.

The witness, Niall Curley of the Copa-Cogeca group which represents EU farmers and agri-co-ops, has now written to the committee to say he got his figures wrong.

“I humbly apologise for misleading you in my presentation and discussion, and I withdraw my remarks,” he wrote.

“My intention was to inform and to build understanding of the law, and in truth I have done the opposite through my testimony on this issue. I accept my mistake, and I hope you can accept my apology.”

Mr Curley’s mistakes were brought to the attention of the committee by MEP Mick Wallace who said he had studied the law as a member of the European Parliament’s Environment and Public Health Committee.

“I was extremely surprised, indeed alarmed, to hear Mr Curley repeatedly misrepresent the Commission’s proposal,” he wrote.

“Mr Curley made numerous statements about the Commission’s proposal that were fundamentally incorrect.”

Committee members at the meeting and farm groups watching in were quick to condemn the move as heralding the ruin of small farmers

The new nature restoration law will require all EU member states to restore 20pc of depleted and damaged landscapes by 2030.

Mr Curley said a major peatland restoration project being undertaken by Bord na Mona would only be allowed count for 20pc of that target in Ireland.

“The target must be filled in Ireland majoritively by agricultural peatland – farms,” he told the committee.

He said that would mean the blocking of drains and dykes along people’s lands and the rewetting of their farms.

Committee members at the meeting and farm groups watching in were quick to condemn the move as heralding the ruin of small farmers.

Mr Wallace pointed out that there is no limit in the law on how much the Bord na Mona projects can contribute to national targets.

He also said Mr Curley was wrong in his contention that a longer-term target would require rewetting 70pc of peat soils drained for agriculture by 2050. He said the target was 35pc.

Mr Curley rejected Mr Wallace’s assertion that he was wrong on this point as he said the law was not yet clear.

However, he accepted that “further information and clarification” was due from Europe on it and that it was expected that rewetting would still allow for peatland pastures rather than the complete loss of the use of the land to farming.

Mr Wallace said in his letter: “The incorrect analysis proffered by Mr Curley has lead to significant media coverage which has failed to reflect the true interpretation and meaning of Article 9 [of the restoration law].”

He said he had no problem with the committee hearing from all stakeholders, including Copa-Cogeca.

“However, I would urge the Joint Committee to invite the EU Commission to present Article 9 of the proposal to the committee and to answer questions from the members, so that the members might hear straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak, rather than second-hand from what is clearly a vested interest.”