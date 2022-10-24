Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘I humbly apologise for misleading you’ – EU farming expert admits his evidence to Oireachtas was incorrect

Niall Curley told the Agriculture Committee that a proposed nature restoration law would require massive amounts of land to be rewet

Niall Curley of the Copa-Cogeca group Expand

Close

Niall Curley of the Copa-Cogeca group

Niall Curley of the Copa-Cogeca group

Niall Curley of the Copa-Cogeca group

Caroline O'Doherty

A witness whose presentation to an Oireachtas committee caused outcry among farmers has admitted presenting misinformation.

The witness – from an EU farm lobby group – told the Agriculture Committee that a proposed EU nature restoration law would require massive amounts of land drained for agriculture to be rewet.

Most Watched

Privacy