Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

HSA to crackdown on tractor and quad safety with two week inspection blitz

In the five year period 2018 to 2022 there were a total of 34 vehicle related fatalities on farms. Expand

Close

In the five year period 2018 to 2022 there were a total of 34 vehicle related fatalities on farms.

In the five year period 2018 to 2022 there were a total of 34 vehicle related fatalities on farms.

In the five year period 2018 to 2022 there were a total of 34 vehicle related fatalities on farms.
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin a two week national inspection campaign on Monday 17 April with focus on the safe use of tractors and quad bikes (ATVs) on farms.

The HSA has said it remains concerned with safety issues around farm vehicles in Ireland. A specific focus is being placed on tractors and quad bikes as they continue to be a leading cause of vehicle related fatality on Irish farms.

Most Watched

Privacy