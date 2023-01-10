How this Frenchman with no farming background became one of Ireland’s leading agri innovators

In every great business story, there comes a critical juncture where success seems unavoidable, and the venture takes on a life of its own.

It can come in the form of a once-in-a-lifetime idea, an opportunistic encounter, or even a guiding hand.

For Fabien Peyaud, this critical juncture was the moment he decided to pursue a farm management software project, now known to many of us as Herdwatch.

Fabien explains how a French immigrant with no connection to Ireland, or even background in agriculture, can go on to create one of the most promising ag tech companies in the world.

Herdwatch recently received a major cash boost from Renatus Capital Partners, which is backed by a collection of successful Irish business people and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, and whose stable of investments includes Boojum, Tipperary Crystal and Irish Rollforming.

The level of the funding has not been disclosed, but Renatus typically invests €5-10m.

Fabien humbly describes his background as a “boring story”, but it is far from that — it is more along the lines of a Silicon Valley-style tech triumph.

“I am from the Lyon region in France. We weren’t poor, we were middle class, but my parents were busy, and we never had a lot of holidays,” he says

“My godmother was an English teacher in France and visited Ireland many times. She kept talking to us about the country and showing us pictures.

“I caught the Irish bug in 1989 when I was just 14. My father bought a new car and we set off for a month in Galway, to visit my godmother’s friends. It is hard to explain, I don’t even know why, but I sort of fell in love with the country at that stage and it’s very much a romantic thing.

“It was the best time I ever had. I loved the people, I loved the beauty of the place. Then I thought no more of it for a while. I studied and partied and everything that teenagers do in France.

“I got a diploma in international business studies, essentially did pretty well and got this opportunity to go on an Erasmus. I got to pick where I’d like to go, and without even thinking I said Galway.

“I returned there in September 1996, having driven back to Ireland in that same car my father drove in 1989. It was a Renault 21 diesel, and it was a tank. You couldn’t kill it if you tried.

“I never went back to France apart from holidays since then. I stayed in Galway until 2005. The main reason I’m still in Ireland is I met my future wife, Antoinette, very early on when I returned.

“We lived in Galway for a long time. I got a very good job with an American company called APC. This is where the interest in IT started for me. I had no IT background.

“My first job was just helping customers, but very quickly I took an interest in the systems they were using. I was always going to the manager and asking why things were the way they were and inefficient.

“He eventually got sick of me and said ‘you know what, instead of talking to me, go and talk to the fella that builds the system’.

“That fella happened to be French as well and a very infectious sort of guy who not only wanted to hear my feedback but made changes I suggested. I remember thinking, ‘this is awesome’. That’s when I got the IT bug.

“Then an opportunity arose within the IT department in APC for a new developer. I applied for it, with no experience, and I got the job after going to Paris of all places for the interview.

“I was trained in Visual Basic script. Then I went into a systems analyst role two or three years down the road and didn’t like it as much.

“The corporate world is strange to me. Progression wasn’t always down to abilities or hard work. It’s a combination of a number of things.

“Antoinette and I moved to Roscrea with the aim to get closer to family. We were expecting a child and we built a house. I kept the job for a little while with APC, working remotely, but it wasn’t working for me.

“It was 2005 when I got a job with FRS as an IT recruitment consultant, which I had never done before in my life. I also took a financial hit with the new start, but I like a challenge, so I said I’d try it.

​“I did pretty well, placing a lot of people in Dell Limerick, and some of those people are high up now. But I didn’t enjoy sourcing jobs and at the time the recruiter role involved finding jobs as well as recruiting.

“Then the next opportunity came along in FRS HQ in Roscrea.

“A job became available as IT manager in 2008 and I grabbed it with both hands. We were one of the first in Ireland to move all infrastructure to the ‘cloud’ with an online service provider.

“I always wanted to create a business, but I wasn’t quite sure what it would be. All the previous ideas I had never passed the test. I never had one which was a no-brainer, until Herdwatch.

“Between my creativity and previous FRS CEO Peter Byrne’s support, the Herdwatch proposal came to be.

“I’m not from a farming background, but I’m from rural France. I was amazed with the amount of paperwork that farmers here have to deal with. I said ‘this is ridiculous’. So it felt like a bit of a no-brainer to me to help farmers reduce that paperwork.

“I thought an app was the way to go. Farmers are always out and about. They are the quintessential nomadic worker. The phone is probably the only thing they always have with them.

“At the time half of farmers didn’t have a smart phone so that was a challenge.

“The app also had to work offline because connections weren’t available everywhere. I made it clear from the start that the product would be made for and with farmers.

“I was still working full time as an IT manager. There was a lot of research and development to do so I worked evenings and weekends and whatever hours I had to try and get my head around it. FRS financial controller Siobhan Dooley was always very helpful every step of the way.

​“It took around two and half years where we had gone from this concept to what is now known as Herdwatch. The first app was released in February 2014 in Ireland.

“I was told by countless people that this will never work. ‘Farmers will never use this’. ‘You’re deluded’. Blah blah. My gut was like, well when you boil it down, farmers are businesspeople and if you give them a productivity tool just like a tractor, that basically provides them with a return, in this case it was saving time. I believed they would use it.

“Thank God I was proven right. So, between 2014-16 we went from zero to 2,000 members, which was unseen before.

“There had been pioneers that had come up with software solutions for farmers in the mid-90s, but had never gone beyond a few thousand members in 15 years. We did that in two years.

“We weren’t expecting those numbers. We went on to win a few awards but unfortunately, they don’t pay the bills. This farmer approval in the first couple of years was the making of Herdwatch.

“We’ve spent the last six years continuously innovating, improving, growing, and looking at better ways to do things.

“From the paperwork side, we are helping farmers manage their operations in a more efficient manner and there’s always room for improvement.

“We’ve now got Herdwatch on over 18,000 farms across Ireland and the UK. The current split is about 60-40. The UK has grown massively in the last two to three years so it’s catching up.”

Herdwatch has a team of 60 people and plans to increase this to 80 over the next two years.

The app saves farmers an average of three hours a week on paperwork, according to a recent member survey by the company which received over 1,600 responses. It is fully approved and integrated with the Department of Agriculture and fully compliant with ICBF and Bord Bia. ​

Last year the company launched Flockwatch, a platform allowing sheep farmers to track ewe and flock performance and streamline compliance.

“We have a lot of ambition and it came to the point where we needed a balance sheet to match,” Fabien continues.

“The thinking was, we’ve got this far growing organically, imagine what we can do if we have an investment.

“We were lucky to find passionate and reputable people like us in Renatus. It opens up a whole new world of opportunity for us. ​

“The company has lined out a number of strategic pillars and part of this is global expansion. ​

“Recently we have dipped our toes in a number of very important markets: US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

There’s a lot more to come.”

Fabien is a son in law of the legendary ag inventor Tony Bergin. The 92-year-old Offaly man is a veteran of the Tullamore show National Inventions Competition and in 2022 he took first and second place in the Inventions in Home Leisure and Building section.

Earlier this year, Tony told the Farming Independent “inventing is in my bones”. “I just want to share the devices which make my life easier. I make small batches for others who may need them.”

Tony has been focusing on making life easier for those with reduced mobility.

“Tony was always a great supporter of innovation,” says Fabien. “He was an inspiration for me and always encouraged me, along with my mother-in -aw Mollie who has been so welcoming from day one.

​“There’s a funny story there when we came up with the slogan ‘your herd in your hand’. We still use it to this day. There’s a field beside our house that belongs to Tony and it was leased out to another dairy farmer at the time.

“I took a picture of Tony’s big farmer hand, with the cows in the distance, almost as if they were sitting in his palm.

“We used this picture on our first leaflet and I always thought this was a nice start. I always tell him ‘you really gave us a hand, Tony’.

“The last ten years have been tough and if it wasn’t for Antoinette and her support, I wouldn’t be where I am today, never mind Herdwatch.”