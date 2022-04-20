How oca, mashua and yacon could be crops of the future for Irish farmers

Irish pant-based food producers say they cannot get their hands on Irish grown ingredients for their products.

Oca, mashua, yacon and fava beans could soon become crops Irish farmers are familiar with, as the demand for plant-based foods becomes main-stream, according to Theresa Boeck, a food science Phd student from UCC.

Boeck said that while there has been “a very large growth rate” in the demand for spelt based products, oat "milk” has overtaken both almond and soya milk in most European counties, mainly due to its reduced carbon footprint and availability.

Speaking at a recent Teagasc seminar on innovation pathways for the Irish plant-based food sector using sustainable, locally sourced ingredients she said oats are now the most popular base ingredient for plant-based milk alternatives in most European countries.

Similar growth in demand is expected over the next few years for plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy and that this opens opportunity for Irish farmers and growers to diversify, she said.

"Legumes such as chickpeas, fava beans, lupins and peas are also increasingly used in plant-based alternatives, in both dairy and meat alternatives, and are well suited to Irish growing conditions."

Oca is a perennial herbaceous plant with similar properties to potatoes and can be cooked and eaten in the same way, while oca leaves can be eaten with salad. Mashua is a species of climbing flowering plant which can be cooked and eaten in the same way as most other vegetables and yacon is a perennial daisy with sweet-tasting roots which is usually eaten raw with salad.

These along with fava (broad) beans are among crops recommended for growth on Irish farms, according to Sinead Fitzsimons, project manager at U-Protein, a multi-disciplinary collaboration between Teagasc, universities and industry partners.

She said mashua, is particularly suitable for growth in the Irish climate and it has the added bonus of being a good bio-mass.

It comes as Irish pant-based food producers say they cannot get their hands on Irish grown ingredients for their products.

Fourth generation butcher, Eoin Loughnane, branched into the plant-based market in 2019 while continuing his meat business and says he can’t get any of his legumes or fafa beans from Ireland.

“Ireland isn’t great in that regard, and we want it to be,” he said. “Ireland has a lot to offer the European market and we want to be able to get our ingredients from here. We currently can’t get any legumes or fafa beans from here, they’re all coming from the continent.

“There’s huge potential, but someone has to put down the investment for it,” he said.

Prepared plant-based meals with a “clean ingredients list” are increasingly more popular within Ireland, opening further markets for alternative crops, according to Michael Hoey, CEO and owner of Ballymaguire Foods.

Michael, who’s business prepares 400,000 meals per week for the Irish market, says that while he sources “as much ingredients from the Island of Ireland as possible for his plant-based meals,” there’s still “plenty of opportunity out there” for more alternative crops.