Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How moving from Australia to rural Clare to farm free-range pigs and cattle led to a thriving business

In 2021, Nick and Cass McCarthy left Australia to set up a Co Clare enterprise. Now they sell their produce via meat boxes

Nick and Cass McCarthy with some of their products. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
Finn McCarthy with a newlborn pig at Lúnasa Farm , Quin, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
Cass and Nick McCarthy with son Finn and daughter Isla. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
Newborn pigs at at the farm. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
The family moved from Australia to Co Clare in 2021. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
The family with some of their cattle. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
The holding also included woodland. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
Nick McCarthy says the authorities have been helpful. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
Nick McCarthy and his pigs. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
Pigs at the farm. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
Cass and Nick McCarthy with Son Finn and daughter Isla at Lughnasa Farm , Quin, Co Clare . Photograph by Eamon Ward Expand

Close

Nick and Cass McCarthy with some of their products. Photo: Eamon Ward

Nick and Cass McCarthy with some of their products. Photo: Eamon Ward

Finn McCarthy with a newlborn pig at Lúnasa Farm , Quin, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward

Finn McCarthy with a newlborn pig at Lúnasa Farm , Quin, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward

Cass and Nick McCarthy with son Finn and daughter Isla. Photo: Eamon Ward

Cass and Nick McCarthy with son Finn and daughter Isla. Photo: Eamon Ward

Newborn pigs at at the farm. Photo: Eamon Ward

Newborn pigs at at the farm. Photo: Eamon Ward

The family moved from Australia to Co Clare in 2021. Photo: Eamon Ward

The family moved from Australia to Co Clare in 2021. Photo: Eamon Ward

The family with some of their cattle. Photo: Eamon Ward

The family with some of their cattle. Photo: Eamon Ward

The holding also included woodland. Photo: Eamon Ward

The holding also included woodland. Photo: Eamon Ward

Nick McCarthy says the authorities have been helpful. Photo: Eamon Ward

Nick McCarthy says the authorities have been helpful. Photo: Eamon Ward

Nick McCarthy and his pigs. Photo: Eamon Ward

Nick McCarthy and his pigs. Photo: Eamon Ward

Pigs at the farm. Photo: Eamon Ward

Pigs at the farm. Photo: Eamon Ward

Cass and Nick McCarthy with Son Finn and daughter Isla at Lughnasa Farm , Quin, Co Clare . Photograph by Eamon Ward

Cass and Nick McCarthy with Son Finn and daughter Isla at Lughnasa Farm , Quin, Co Clare . Photograph by Eamon Ward

/

Nick and Cass McCarthy with some of their products. Photo: Eamon Ward

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

From their home in Australia, Nick and Cass McCarthy spent almost five years planning what they were going to do with Nick’s home farm in Clare when they moved to Ireland.

The couple, who were living near the east-Australian beach town of Byron Bay, spent their evenings after work “glued to Google Maps” trying to plan out what they were going to do with each field of Lúnasa Farm in Kildrum, Quin.

Most Watched

Privacy