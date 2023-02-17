How moving from Australia to rural Clare to farm free-range pigs and cattle led to a thriving business

From their home in Australia, Nick and Cass McCarthy spent almost five years planning what they were going to do with Nick’s home farm in Clare when they moved to Ireland.

The couple, who were living near the east-Australian beach town of Byron Bay, spent their evenings after work “glued to Google Maps” trying to plan out what they were going to do with each field of Lúnasa Farm in Kildrum, Quin.

Nick had moved to Australia in 2010 to try his hand at playing professional rugby, after graduating with a degree in engineering.

Cass, who grew up in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, was managing a market garden project in Byron Bay. She had just returned from a year spent ‘woofing’ — working on farms throughout Europe — when she met Nick.

“I grew up buying into the school of thought that you can’t make money from farming, so I never considered it an optional career until I met Cass,” Nick explains.

“She had a deep interest in regenerative agriculture and it rubbed off on me.

“I was working as an engineer at the time but I wanted to get some hands-on experience of farming so I started volunteering every morning before work at a local farm — Hayters Hill Farm — which had a butchering facility.”

There he learned the skill of whole-animal butchery and decided he wanted to start farming.

“I started rearing a few free-range pigs with a friend and we set up a box scheme, selling our meat directly to the consumer. It went well and we built up a nice customer base” he says.

​Nick’s long-term plan was always to move home to Ireland and he says that Cass, who had visited the country twice, was “excited for the adventure”.

“We knew we wanted to keep a breed of heritage pig and rear them for pork boxes when we’d move. From farming pigs and running the business in Australia, I had some experience.

“There’s woodland on part of the farm which we knew would be ideal for pigs when farrowing, so using Google Maps we plotted out a 5ac field, some of which ran into the woodland.

“We organised everything so when we moved home in December 2021, we knew what we were doing and started fencing the boundary of the land with robust wire straight away, as well as setting up temporary internal electric fencing for a paddock system.”

Nick’s father had been using some of the 35ac of land on the farm for training racehorses and had been keeping cattle over the summer and sheep over the winter.

Nick and Cass started by buying two Oxford Sandy and Black sows which were almost ready to farrow. They also bought a small number of Angus and Angus cross cattle with the intention of also rearing beef to sell through a box scheme.

“Oxford Sandy and Black pigs are a traditional heritage breed and they’re known for their meat, which is of high quality and flavour. They thrive in a natural, outdoor setting so we knew they’d be a good option for us,” says Nick.

“Selling through a box system really benefits small-scale producers and we knew that from doing our research,” adds Cass.

“From an ease of selling point of view, it’s great, and it’s also an affordable way for customers to buy high-quality meat.

“Customers like knowing where their food comes from and although they might be paying more for mince in a meat box, they’re paying less overall because they’re getting all the premium cuts.”

After slaughtering the first of their pigs in early 2022, with their sows having had around 11 piglets each, the McCarthys brought the meat to their local butcher in Clarecastle and arranged it into cardboard boxes lined with wool-cool insulation.

“We worked on a pre-order basis for the first few pigs and cattle so that we were sure we had enough customers to sell all the meat,” says Cass. “We had the meat sold before we ever slaughtered an animal.”

Since then, Lúnasa Farm has steadily built up its customer base, says Cass, and now the McCarthys have regular orders and a lot of repeat customers.

“We had high expectations for our first year up and running and those expectations were met. We’ve killed about 20 pigs since we started and we’ve killed a heifer every month since September,” she says.

Nick and Cass — parents to son Finn and baby daughter Isla — are now renting the butchering facility in Clarecastle which they say is helping them to make up their minds about investing more heavily in the farm and building their own facility.

The McCarthys get 10-12 5kg pork boxes from each pig and sell their meat in a range of different-sized boxes.

“We usually slaughter the pigs when they’re between six and eight months old and they typically kill out around the 100kg mark,” says Nick.

“Some breeds are slower growing than others. We found the Oxford Sandy and Blacks are slow growing, so this year we crossed the sows with a Duroc boar because Durocs are known to grow faster,” says Cass.

When it comes to the cattle, Nick and Cass buy them in April and start to slaughter them in September. They like to make sure they have at least six months out on grass before slaughter.

“The beef sales in particular exceeded our expectations, the boxes have become very popular. We do a 10kg beef box for €145 and we do a 20kg box for €270. The 10kg is the best-seller by far,” says Nick.

“The smallest pork box we do is 5kg and it costs €100. Typically there will be one roast, a few packs of chops, a few packs of rashers, 1kg of pork mince, diced pork, pork fillet steaks and sausages or meatballs.

Make up the rest of the. Pork fillet steaks,” says Nick.

​The couple recently started doing half pork/half beef boxes for €85 and customisable boxes where customers can choose the cuts they want.

“Sometimes we’d get people who want to add rashers to their beef box or some customers want a couple of roasts, so we’ve given customers the option of customising their order and it’s been incredibly popular,” says Cass.

Lúnasa Farm’s free-range pork can’t be compared to supermarket-bought pork, according to Nick, who says the flavour and quality is totally different because of the way it’s reared and processed.

“We made the conscious decision to make our rashers nitrate-free so they are dry-cured with just sea salt.

“Our bacon looks different to most of what is on the shop shelves because ours is totally nitrate-free, so it doesn’t have that bright pink colour that other rashers tend to have.

“You can taste the difference in our pork straight away. Our pigs are rotated on fresh grass and they forage on wild herbs and grubs and they build up muscle by moving around all the time, it’s a natural way of life for them,” he says.

Nick hopes to soon be in a position to sell his own charcuterie products and has been doing a charcuterie course in Italy.

“Years ago, all Irish households would have cured their own meat with salt to preserve it and that’s one of the things that interested me in charcuterie. I wanted to be able to offer customers modern products made in a traditional way”, says Nick.

“Charcuterie meats are typically cured meats such as salami and hams like prosciutto that are cured or preserved with salt and they’re traditionally eaten raw.

​“Salami, for example, is typically made from pork but can also be made from beef and venison and usually consists of 70pc lean meat, 30pc fat with added salt and flavourings such as garlic of chilli. For some charcuterie products there’s a fermentation and ageing process required.

“The price per kilo goes up significantly when you start making salami and the likes from pork, so it’ll be another way of adding value for us.”

Nick trialled a couple of different cured meats over the last few months and sold some salami at a Christmas market — it sold out in an hour, he says.

Diversifying the farm further is also on the cards with Cass hoping to start teaching from there.

“This type of ancestral eating is coming back — people are interested in incorporating good-quality animal broths and cured meats and preserving in a traditional way. We sell every part of an animal to customers who want it, including the bones and fat,” she says.

“This year I will graduate with a degree in nutrition and food science from La Trobe University in Melbourne and I’m interested in teaching people the skill of cooking different cuts of meat and how to utilise a whole animal.

“Providing workshops on the farm could be our next venture.”

‘People tend to be a bit frightened of the authorities but they are very helpful’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

We were well aware that we needed to spend money to make money but we also wanted to try and keep the start-up costs to a minimum. We consciously didn’t take on work off-farm when we moved to Ireland because we wanted to be able to focus on the farm and business as much as possible.

We had to set up the farm and we took on the lease of a butchery and had to buy equipment for that facility, so it all added up, but we did it as cost-effectively as we could.

We didn’t want to have to borrow any money and we were in the fortunate position that we had been planning, saving and working towards this for years in Australia so that we could hit the ground running when we did get going, because there is the potential to lose money when you start any business.

Instead of forking out on a quad for feeding the livestock, we bought an electric wheelbarrow so that cut costs.

We also did a lot of the work ourselves.

Do you have to register with any state agencies or bodies?

The butchering facility is approved by the HSE and we are HACCAP compliant too. We made sure to have all our ducks in a row before we sold anything and it paid off.

People tend to be a bit frightened by the authorities but they are actually very helpful and just want to support you on your journey. It’s great to have a sounding board to bounce ideas off.

We are also in our second year of organic conversion with the Irish Organic Association, and we are members of the Irish Pig Society.

If you could give advice to someone who is thinking of starting their own farm business, what would it be?

Speak to as many people doing what you want to do and visit as many farms as you can — we did that and it was the best research and learning experience.

We spent the last 10 years working on different farms and we learned what to do and what not to do and having that hands-on experience is great.

We are still making mistakes but we are learning from them.

And, don’t be afraid to follow your dreams — we are by no means rich but we are fulfilled.

If you could go back in time is there anything you would do differently?

One thing we would have done is purchase enough organic stock prior to conversion so that we could sell all of our meat organically. Getting your hands on organic pigs in Ireland can be a challenge.