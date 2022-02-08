Horticulture, pig and poultry producers fear total wipeout

Hundreds of pig, poultry and horticulture producers are facing wipeout as input costs soar, amid accusations retailers are using food as loss leaders.

In recent days IFA pig, poultry and horticulture farmers met and gave a unanimous mandate for direct action if retailers “don’t give a fair price increase”.

Rising energy and feed costs in recent months coupled with falling output prices have seen a 500-sow pig farmer losing around €10,000 a week, according to IFA pig chairman Roy Gallie.

He also warned that over 8,000 jobs, directly and indirectly, will be lost as well in an industry worth €1.6bn if something isn’t done immediately.

“While pig farmers were getting 50p/lb (the equivalent of €1.40 today) for their meat back in 1986, they’re now getting €1.42/kg, and inflation has eroded the buying power of that figure by exactly half.

“So, in effect we are expecting half the price we got in 1986 to pay for all the costs associated with living in 2022.”

Barley and wheat prices have risen by 50pc this year alone. Pig farmers must see an increase in the price they are paid, he said.

‘Sick and tired’

At a meeting yesterday of the IFA Poultry Committee, its chairman Nigel Sweetnam said chicken and egg farmers are sick and tired of retailers ignoring their call for a price increase.

“They made it clear that if there was no movement on price, they will take further action.”

It comes after over 100 horticulture growers, who supply almost all of the fruit and vegetables grown in the country, met last week to vent their frustration and anger at rising input prices.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said growers were fearful that, if they took action, they would be targeted or delisted by retailers.

“Growers are going out of business,” he said. “Costs have gone up, but retailers, and discounters in particular, will not give a fair price increase and they continue to use food as a loss leader.

“The retailers must go back to their suppliers and sit down with them to agree a pricing structure which ensures the economic sustainability of farmers and growers.”

In a statement, Lidl said

: “We are committed to investing in long-term partnerships with our local suppliers, growing our network and expanding our local range.

Value

“We are dedicated to offering the best value and quality to our customers, while nurturing our relations with local suppliers and helping them expand their business.”

A spokesperson said Aldi is a committed supporter of Irish growers and food and drink producers, paying fair prices to all its Irish suppliers.

“We have developed long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with our suppliers,” the spokesperson said.

“We are currently working very closely with our Irish supply base as a result of the significant cost pressures being felt across the market.

“Our primary focus on sourcing in-season Irish produce remains.

“We spent over €1bn with Irish producers last year, up almost 20pc on 2020.”

SuperValu said: “We have a long-standing commitment to farmers, and 100pc of our SuperValu-branded fresh meat is Irish.

“We always endeavour to deliver the best value for suppliers and customers alike.

“We are proud to support local producers and businesses across the country — 75pc of all our goods are sourced in Ireland, supporting 1,800 Irish suppliers.”

Retail Ireland declined to comment. Tesco and Dunnes Stores had not responded to the Farming Independent’s questions at the time of going to press.