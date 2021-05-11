Farming

Hill farmer fury at Department’s latest CAP model

INHFA president Colm O'Donnell said the Department's CAP model &quot;totally misrepresents the reality that over 72,000 farmers representing almost 60pc of all farmers stand to gain under 100pc convergence or full flattening. Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The Department of Agriculture has rejected accusations its latest modelling on future CAP payments was biased against efforts to flatten subsidies further.

The controversial document, which became public last week, outlines details on how a proposed 85pc convergence of payments by 2026 would impact on farmers Pillar 1 payouts and highlighted significant losses for farmers with large entitlement values but low overall payments.

