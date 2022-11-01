Hedge-cutting regulations being reviewed as Greens hit out at ‘flaws’

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has come under pressure to reduce the length of hedgerows that can be removed without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The thresholds for proposed hedgerow removal where screening applications are required under the regulations are any length of field boundary above 500m proposed to be removed or any proposed removal of field boundaries to create a field area greater than 5ha.

Any landholder who wishes to carry out field boundary removal that exceeds either of these thresholds must apply to the Department for screening.

In a Dáil debate last week, Green Party TD Brian Leddin said the thresholds “leave out a lot of hedgerows straightaway” and said this was a fundamental flaw in the regulations.

“In the UK, there is an interim measure whereby the limit is 20m rather than 500m,” he said.

Leddin also hit out at the fact that while all applicants receive an on-site inspection, 95pc of landowners who seek approval get full permission.

“All that adds up to 2,000km of hedgerows being removed every year, which is a conservative estimate made by the EPA,” he said.

Fellow Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh decribed the 500m threshold as “a fair size of a hedge to be removing”.

“There are some fantastic traditional techniques that help rejuvenate hedges and make them much more stock-proof, while also promoting biodiversity and really adding to the carbon sequestration potential,” he said.

Responding to the criticism, Minister McConalogue said the Department has begun a review of its procedures for dealing with screening applications for hedgerow removal and said the 500m threshold will form part of that review.

He said the thrust of policy is about trying to increase the number of hedgerows on farms and incentivise their maintenance and protection.

“The various schemes, including CAP, the eco-schemes and the environmental schemes, are very much about increasing and improving the quality of our hedgerows,” he said.

“There has been a change of culture about the value of hedgerows. Going back ten or 20 years, it was about removing them and having bigger fields. Farmers now are very much geared in the other direction.”