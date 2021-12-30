Hay bale tragedy Fermanagh farmer was ‘one of life’s gentlemen’

THE Health and Safety Executive is investigating the tragic sudden death of a Fermanagh farmer who friends said was “one of life’s gentlemen”.

Norman Thomas Foster (77) died on Thursday in what has been described as “freak accident” on a farm in the Derrylin area.

It is understood Mr Foster was working when, some time in the afternoon, a bale of hay fell on him.

The father-of-five leaves behind his wife Doreen along with sons Richard, Steven, Jeffrey, David, a daughter Gillian and 12 grandchildren.

Ulster Unionist councillor Alex Baird paid tribute to his friend and supporter last night, telling Sunday Life, “Nobody could say a bad word about Norman”.

“He was a gentleman and my thoughts and prayers are with the whole family circle,” he added.

“He will be missed in the area. The family are a genuine Christian family and he was just such a good person and a genuine person.

“A death any time in the year is terrible, but it’s really bad at Christmas.”

Son Steven Foster, a Methodist minister, posted a message on Facebook thanking the scores of people who had expressed condolences on the untimely passing of his dad.

“Thank you to all who have sent messages to me in the past 24 hours. It has been impossible to reply to them so far, but they are all appreciated,” he said.

“My father left us yesterday evening very unexpectedly.

“He was a very fit 77, out and about on the farm enjoying being his active self, when a freak accident happened. We’re all in shock.”