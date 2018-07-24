Hay and straw prices rocket as 'horror' drought hits farmers hard

Hay and straw prices have almost doubled as livestock farmers warned it could take Ireland 18 months to recover from the miserable winter followed by the record-breaking summer drought

Livestock farmers and stud operations are now desperately competing for available hay and straw supplies, with the Government “carefully monitoring” the situation, given the potential demand for a second fodder intervention in just four months.

Even world-renownedequestrian operations arebuying in fodder supplies.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been briefed on the escalating problems facing livestock farmers due to the heatwave, drought and feared fodder shortages.

Straw bales (4x4) are now fetching €30 each – a near doubling of the €17 price many farmers had shelled out for straw in 2017.

It is estimated that straw yields are now back by around 40pc nationwide.

Ireland traditionally produces around 7.5 million bales (4x4) of straw, but there are fears it could drop to 5.25 million bales this season.

The south-east, which traditionally produces hay and straw for other areas, is now expecting yields to plummet.