Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Hats in the ring as IFA presidential election looms

Headquarters of the IFA in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin. Expand

Close

Headquarters of the IFA in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

Headquarters of the IFA in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

Headquarters of the IFA in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

Martin Ryan

Canvassing within the IFA for the next leadership is quietly gaining momentum on the ground, while the likely contenders are desperately trying to dumb down the speculation, as they evaluate their level of support within the 72,000 strong membership.

Serious concern is the expected cost of the campaign, following on the escalation in the cost of travel, accommodation, promotion, and hospitality since the last election in 2019.

Most Watched

Privacy