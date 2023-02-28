Hats in the ring as IFA presidential election looms

Canvassing within the IFA for the next leadership is quietly gaining momentum on the ground, while the likely contenders are desperately trying to dumb down the speculation, as they evaluate their level of support within the 72,000 strong membership.

Serious concern is the expected cost of the campaign, following on the escalation in the cost of travel, accommodation, promotion, and hospitality since the last election in 2019.

Insiders are speculating that aggregate candidate expenditure on the 2023 election campaign, in which the membership will vote in late November-early December, could exceed €1.5m, depending on the number of contenders.

The election will decide the president, deputy president, and regional chairperson to take up office in January 2024.

First to declare in the leadership stakes is Pat Murphy, Galway who has confirmed to 'Farming Independent' that he is seeking election as Deputy President.

The regional chairman in the Western Region for the past four years, has confirmed that he is already working on putting an election team in place and is expected to confirm the appointment of an experienced IFA officer in the county as his campaign manager within days.

"I know that my name is out there as a likely candidate for the presidency, and I appreciate the people who want to support me, but some of the expected candidates for the presidency are good friends of mine and I've decided not to run against them" he said.

Strongly speculated to be on the ballot paper is outgoing national treasurer, and IFA Director of Elections, Martin Stapleton, Limerick.

When contacted by 'Farming Independent' at the week-end he was tight lipped.

"We are only 75pc through the term of the current presidency and any talks of an election would only be distracting from the work that we have to do over the next months so I'm certainly not going to add any fuels to that fire and I think that we would all be better off not counting any election yet" he said.

"I am well aware as treasurer of the IFA I am one of the people who is being looked at to be a candidate, but I am absolutely convinced that to start declaring that I am a candidate now would damage the work that we have to do over the next four or five months, so I am just not answering the question as to whether I will be a candidate", he added.

Outgoing Deputy President, Brian Rushe, Kildare who has performed very well over the past four years gaining a lot of ground as an impressive potential for the leadership is not ruling himself out.

"I have made no decision and it is early yet and I'm busy with IFA work" he said keeping his options wide open.

Believed to be a strong potential candidate for the presidency, South Leinster Chairman, Francie Gorman, Laois was not contactable and his decision could be a decisive turning point in the shaping of the eventual ballot paper.

Meantime, outgoing Munster chairman, Harold Kingston has ruled himself "out for this election".

"I would be interested in either president or deputy president, but at the moment for family and other reasons I will not be a candidate", he said.

A number of other potentials are being mentioned, but considering the endurance as well as expenditure which the nationwide election campaign involves, it is speculated that the candidate list on the eventual ballot paper could be tight.