Harvest losses heading towards €85m as farmers take 20pc hit on incomes

This year’s disastrous grain harvest will cost cereal growers up to €85 million and hit farmer incomes by as much as 20pc.

IFA estimate that the total value of the 2020 harvest will be around €350m, back from €435m last year.

This represents a 20pc drop in incomes for the sector, and follows on from a 15pc reduction in cereal grower returns in 2019.

IFA grain chairman Mark Browne said the preliminary figures compiled by the association exposed the extent of the income collapse that cereal growers are experiencing.

The IFA estimate that total grain yields this harvest will drop to around 1.9-2.0m tonnes, back from 2.38m tonnes in 2019. Revenues from grain sales are likely to fall from €365m to around €295m.

These revenue reductions will be compounded by losses on straw sales of €15m, with returns falling from €70m in 2019 to around €55m this year.

Mr Browne said the poor harvest conditions through the entire season, from sowing to harvest, had piled additional costs on cereal growers.

“A wet autumn and winter was followed by drought conditions in late spring, culminating in a very difficult harvest,” he explained.

He said the projected 15-20pc income reduction comes on the back of a 15pc fall in 2019 and illustrated the seriousness of the problems facing grain growers.

“We are now looking at a collapse in farm income, following consecutive years of significant declines for the sector,” Mr Browne said

“This is unsustainable. Final harvest grain prices must rise significantly just to cover production costs.

“In addition, the Government must support Irish tillage farmers. Any reduction of funding for the sector under the next CAP will decimate the sector.”

Meanwhile, Michael Hennessy of Teagasc said the cereal harvest has been almost completed, with much of the remaining spring cereal crops harvested over the weekend.

He said the continuing sluggish market for straw has resulted in a growing number of farmers opting to put on the choppers. However, there have been some reports of increased straw demand, with localised buying by livestock farmers in some areas pushing the cost of 4x4 round bales to €18-20.

Online Editors