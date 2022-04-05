Green diesel restrictions put silage season at risk

Contractors are facing quantity restrictions when buying green diesel, according to Michael Moroney, CEO of FCI

Farmers may be “at risk” of not getting their silage cut this year as many contractors are facing quantity restrictions when buying green diesel.

“Deliveries are restricted, there’s no doubt about it,” said Michael Moroney, CEO at Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI). “We are getting anecdotal evidence from some of our members that they are facing delivery restrictions.”

It comes after the FCI called on the Government last week to “ring fence” 200 million litres of green diesel in preparation for silage season.

“I talked to one contractor who needs 10,000L of fuel to get crops in over the next 10 days, but has only been given 1,500L,” said TD Colm Burke in the Dáil last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mr Moroney said with around 700 self-propelled silage harvesters in the country, each burning on average 3,000L of diesel a day, 90,000 million litres of diesel is needed just to make pit silage alone this year.

“The numbers are clear. In the absence of 200 million litres being ring-fenced, silage season is at risk and we will have a problem,” said Mr Moroney.

“Concentrated feed is going to be expensive this year and the best way for farmers to mitigate this is to make their own feed, but it’s impossible to achieve this if we can’t get access to enough diesel.”

He said that on top of the restricted availability of diesel, the price of it is having a “huge” effect for contractors and farmers alike.

“Last year, green diesel cost 60c or 70c/L, whereas now it’s costing €1.40. That means double the funding is needed to make silage this year.”

Mr Moroney also said he understands from a recent meeting he’s been involved in that other countries are carrying out investigations into the supply sector because of price fluctuations.

“We understand that investigations are being carried out on green diesel in Austria, Germany and Italy because prices seem to vary so much and the same should be done here,” he said.

“Contractors and farmers also need carbon tax to be abolished on green diesel. It’s essentially a tax on food production. We can’t sustain all these rising input costs.”