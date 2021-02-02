‘Green’ CAP is set to radically shake up Irish farm incomes

Green deal: The proposed Eco-Schemes will require farmers to commit to actions that go beyond existing environmental and climate requirements.

A key feature of the CAP post 2020 proposals is the increased environmental ambition.

EU Agriculture Ministers agreed a Council General Approach on the CAP proposals at the end of last year. At the core of this agreement, which demonstrates the higher levels of climate ambition, are the new Eco-Schemes under Pillar I.

Countries will design Eco-Schemes based on their own analysis of priorities and the schemes will include precision farming, agro-forestry, and organic farming.

Farmers will be able to access the Eco-Scheme funds by undertaking additional actions and practices that go beyond existing environmental and climate requirements.

Annual schemes

The Eco-Schemes are annual agri-environmental schemes that farmers will choose to participate in each year.

However, they must be funded within Pillar 1 of the CAP budget from where farmers’ direct payment (Basic Payment) derives. And upwards of 30pc of farmers' direct payments might be dependent on their participation in these schemes.

The development of Eco Schemes will be of critical importance to all farmers in receipt of direct payments.

IFA President Tim Cullinan last week claimed they are being exploited by some who want to use them to implement some of the recommendations in the EU Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies by the back door.

He said the EU Commission has refused to carry out an impact assessment of these strategies. "They know they will have a devastating effect on farmers," he said.

In discussions on the next CAP, the Department of Agriculture has also highlighted that given there is no previous experience dealing with Eco-Schemes – combined with the fact that farmers will be able to opt-in/opt-out of the scheme each year – there is significant uncertainty regarding participation levels. There is also the potential risk of losing unspent funds.

Each Member State will have to develop a list of actions for inclusion in their Eco-Scheme(s).

As the Eco-Schemes is an annual programme, actions must achieve an environmental dividend within the specified year.

Eco-schemes must meet the following conditions:

they should cover activities related to climate, environment, animal welfare and antimicrobial resistance

they shall be based on priorities identified at national/regional levels

their level of ambition must go beyond the requirements and obligations established under the baseline (including conditionality)

they shall contribute to reaching the EU Green Deal targets.

The EU recently released a list of potential agricultural practices that could be included in Eco systems.

These include:

organic farming

agro-ecology such as crop rotation with leguminous crops or low intensity grass-based livestock systems.

carbon farming – for example, conservation agriculture or the extensive use of permanent grassland

precision farming such as precision crop farming to reduce inputs or the use of feed additives to decrease emissions from enteric fermentation

husbandry practices that improve animal welfare and/or reduce the needs for antimicrobial substances.

However, Tim Cullinan claims farmers will have to “jump through hoops” to qualify for these new schemes.

"Many will be faced with having to choose between restricting output and taking on extra cost, or foregoing up to 30% of their income," he said.

Read More

At a glance:the proposed new CAP schemes and what the jargon means

Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) Under the CAP proposals BISS will replace the Basic Payment Scheme or Single Farm Payment.

Capping/Reduction of Payments Capping is an overall limit on the value of direct payments an individual can receive. This will be used to finance the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF) The CISYF is a proposed optional income support for young farmers in the form of annual decoupled payment per eligible hectare. This scheme is proposed to replace the Young Farmer Scheme which under the current CAP provides an additional payment per activated entitlement (up to a maximum of 50) for ‘young farmers.’

Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) The CRISS is a proposed scheme which aims to ensure a redistribution of support from bigger to smaller or medium-sized farmers by providing a redistributive payment per eligible hectare to increase sustainability.

Convergence The convergence mechanism aims to bring entitlement values towards a national average value.

Conditionality Conditionality refers to the requirements set down either as Statutory Management Requirements (SMR’s) or Good Agricultural and Environmental Conditions (GAEC’s) which must be met be any individual who wishes to receive Direct Payments.

Degressivity This is the progressive reduction of payments above a certain level. Under the proposals it requires Member States to reduce payments in excess of €60,000 incrementally.

Eco-Schemes It is proposed that each Member States must provide a voluntary annual scheme or schemes for the climate and the environment. These schemes will go beyond conditionality requirements and replace ‘greening’.

Good Agricultural and Environmental Conditions (GAECs)

GAECs refer to the agricultural and environmental practices that recipients of Direct Payments must comply with.

Maximum Unit Value of Payment Entitlements

It is proposed that each Member States must impose a maximum unit value of entitlements by 2026. The product of this must be fed back into convergence.

Under the current CAP, Ireland applied a maximum unit value of €700/ha (Basic Payment Scheme and Greening Payment) in 2019.

National Reserve A fund created in the first year of a new CAP reform period. The National Reserve provides allocations of entitlements to eligible applicants.

Online Editors