Grants of up to €25,000 for the restoration of old buildings now available

Character of the landscape: One of the repaired outbuildings on Denis Clair’s farm at Ardnaculla South, outside Ennistymon, Co Clare

Grants of up to €25,000 for the restoration of old buildings are now available under the 2022 GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme.

Farmers have until February 22 to apply for the 2022 GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme, which was launched by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The grants available range between €4,000 and €25,000 with up to 75pc of the cost of the project eligible for funding and only farmers approved in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) are eligible to apply.

The grant is available for the conservation of traditional farm outbuildings, including roof, walls, structural repairs, windows and doors.

The grant is also available for other related farm structures including historic yard surfaces, walls, gate pillars and gates.

The key conservation principle of minimum intervention applies, that is, carrying out a repair to fix what is wrong but not setting out to do too much work. Works which are, in the opinion of the Heritage Council, restoration works, are very unlikely to be supported with grant aid.

According to the Heritage Council, which manages the scheme on behalf of the Department, the process is highly competitive, and it is expected that 70-80 projects will be supported this year.

The Heritage Council, will host an information webinar on January 27 for GLAS participants interested in applying.



Eligible Buildings and Other Related Structures:

Buildings and other related structures must be located on a participating holding in GLAS

Traditional farm buildings constructed before 1960 for a use associated with agriculture, and built using traditional methods and materials of the time such as timber, brick, stone, earth, slate or thatch and which were, or still are, used for an agricultural purpose

Other traditional buildings ONLY where it is clearly demonstrated they are in long established active agricultural use

Reinstatement of previously existing features which were removed (such as a building which has lost its roof) will ONLY be considered where the Heritage Council deems exceptional circumstances apply and if there is strong evidence, e.g., old photographs, of their former appearance and is necessary and they complete an otherwise intact environment.

The buildings and other related structures should be in fair condition. If in poor condition they must be repairable and have surviving materials that contribute to their character.

Other related traditional farm structures, such as historic yard surfaces, landscape features around the farmyard – walls, farm gates and piers, millraces etc.

Ineligible Buildings and Other Related Structures: