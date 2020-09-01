Farming

Grain growers racing against time to save the harvest

Pat Moran and his son, Patrick harvest wheat in Keatings Park, County Dublin. Picture credit; Damien Eagers 30/8/2020 Expand

Declan O'Brien

Grain growers are in a race against time to get as much of the harvest completed before more heavy rains hit the country this week.

Fine weather over the weekend has helped progress but lodging of crops and stickier ground conditions have slowed matters in many areas and around 30-35pc of the harvest has still to be completed nationally.

Combines have been rolling from early morning till dark over the last few days as growers have sacrificed moisture levels for harvest progress.

