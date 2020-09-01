Grain growers racing against time to save the harvest

Grain growers are in a race against time to get as much of the harvest completed before more heavy rains hit the country this week.

Fine weather over the weekend has helped progress but lodging of crops and stickier ground conditions have slowed matters in many areas and around 30-35pc of the harvest has still to be completed nationally.

Combines have been rolling from early morning till dark over the last few days as growers have sacrificed moisture levels for harvest progress.

“Farmers are continuing to cut until the combines growl,” said Teagasc’s Michael Hennessy.

Growers are increasingly chopping straw on headlands and on heavier ground as they seek to minimise the harvest workload and avoid delays.

However, the recent storms and wet weather have taken a heavy toll on crops, with James Hegarty of Cork IFA claiming that winter wheat yields are back 0.5-0.75t/ac as a result of the poor conditions.

Heavier losses have been reported in winter wheat crops in some parts of the midlands. Growers claimed that yields dropped from a high of 4.5t/ac to as low as 3t/ac as a result of Storm Francis and Storm Ellen.

Crops of winter and spring oats have also taken a hammering in the recent storms, with lodging creating serious harvesting problems.

Winter oats’ yields range from 2.5t/ac to 3.75t/ac, while spring oats vary from 2.5t/ac to 3.0t/ac.

Recovery mode

Severe difficulties with lodging and head loss have also been reported in some spring barley crops. However, yields of 3.2-3.5t/ac are being recorded, where growers can “get under the crop”.

Despite the ongoing difficulties Teagasc’s Michael Hennessy said the harvest had not slipped into the salvage category just yet. “I would say the harvest is generally in recovery mode rather than salvage,” Mr Hennessy said.

However, he said crops and ground conditions cannot take much more rain.

Mr Hennessy likened this year to the “perfect storm”, with low prices, low grain and straw yields, poor sowing conditions, drought, and atrocious harvest weather.

With many tillage farmers facing significant losses this year, IFA grain chairman Mark Browne warned that growers will not “stand idly by” and continue to allow grain prices to be undermined by the mass importation of “environmentally unsustainable” product.

“Growers are under huge pressure,” Mr Browne claimed.

He said the growing anger and frustration among tillage farmers was demonstrated at the recent grower protest in Waterford.

“Buyers of all grains must pay prices which support local sustainable production. Despite being too late for many growers, purchasers of premium crops in particular, must immediately introduce whatever derogations are necessary to maximise the intake of these crops,” Mr Browne said.

The Irish Grain Growers (IGG) group said there was a “growing sense of frustration and despair” amongst tillage farmers.

“Current information available to us suggests that world grain prices could harden. It’s in the best interests of co-ops, merchants and mills to better reward Irish growers,” IGG said.

Questions over the maize yield in the US and France, and harvest difficulties in Russia, Argentina and Britain, have combined to put upward pressure on grain prices.

Generally, green barley prices are on €138-139/t, with wheat on €145-150/t.