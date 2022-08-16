Government considers phasing out carbon tax breaks for farmers

The IFA wants contractors to be eligible for the carbon tax relief but it may be cut completely

Farmers’ carbon tax breaks could be phased out under plans outlined in pre-budget papers drawn up for the Government.

Since 2012, income tax relief has been provided to farmers in respect to increases in carbon tax on farm diesel worth an estimated €12m per year.

The measure, known as a ‘double deduction’, insulates farmers against the impact of increases in carbon tax on farm diesel since 2012.

The Department of Finance recently conducted a review of the relief on foot of lobbying of agricultural contractors who are not currently entitled to this relief as they are not carrying on a trade of farming.

In its review, the Department estimated “very roughly” that the annual cost of the current concession for farmers could cost the Exchequer in the order of €12m a year at current rates of carbon tax.

An extension to farm contractors might potentially add a further €24m annually to the cost.

Notably, the review stated that its primary focus was not to examine if contractors should be entitled to the relief, but rather if the relief should continue at all in the medium to long term.

It said while the review is mindful of current inflationary pressures, it is considered that the longer-term rationale for the measure should not be tied to current challenges arising from higher fuel costs.

It also stated a key issue to be considered is “whether farmers should continue to benefit from the double deduction in circumstances where essentially all other sectors are required to share the costs of increases in carbon tax”.

And while the points made about the absence of viable alternatives to the internal combustion engine are valid and fully noted, it pointed out that other sectors such as commercial transport or construction are in a similar situation and are not in a position to avail of the concession.

“On the grounds of equity, the case for a continuation [of the relief] for farmers is not a strong one,” it said, adding that in a more benign set of circumstances for farm enterprises, a clear recommendation to remove the measure, perhaps on a phased basis over a number of years, might be appropriate.

It also said the double deduction for farm diesel may be seen as not aligned with the achievement of wider climate policy targets.

However, citing the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Government’s efforts to ensure domestic food security, it said the 2022/2023 autumn-winter period would not seem to be the appropriate time to make a change.

However, it said it may be preferable to consider signalling a policy change in the current year, but to defer action until a later date.

In its pre-budget submission, the IFA said this relief must be retained and even extended to include agricultural contractors.

It outlined that it was essential due to the absence, in the short-term, of any viable commercial alternative to agri-diesel (marked gas oil) to support food production operations on-farm, and the known trajectory of carbon taxes (i.e. the Finance Act 2020 legislated for an increase in the carbon tax from the current level of €26/t to €100/t by 2030).