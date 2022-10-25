Government ‘can’t ignore’ shocking research on farmer mental health — farm leaders

Study found that almost one in four farmers were considered “at risk for suicide”. Photo: Picture posed

Farm leaders have urged the Government to “be very conscious” of “shocking” new research findings on farmer mental health when framing legislation on climate change.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack says the “non-stop scapegoating” of farmers for “perceived wrongdoings” against the environment is having “a seriously depressing effect on farmers”.

It follows publication of a HSE-funded study, conducted by UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science, which found almost one in four farmers were considered “at risk for suicide”, while over 50pc experienced “moderate to extremely severe depression”.

The project, which included a national survey of 256 farmers plus interviews and focus groups, also found almost 40pc of farmers experienced moderate to extremely severe anxiety and stress.

Government policies to reduce climate change, outsiders not understanding farming, and concern over the future of the farm were the key triggers of stress among participants, according to authors Dr Tomás Russell and researcher Alison Stapleton.

On the findings, Mr McCormack said they “confirmed what anyone around farming already strongly suspected”.

“My own opinions are anecdotal, but I’ve no doubt the non-stop and often vicious scapegoating of farmers for all of society’s perceived wrongdoings against nature and the environment is having a seriously depressing effect on many farmers, as is the constant flow of new regulation which has no regard for the farmers concerned.

“This ‘blame game’ is relentless and as unfair as it is unjustified. Government can’t ignore these findings and they need to be very conscious of this issue when framing legislation,” he said.

IFA Farm Family Chair Alice Doyle described the findings as “shocking” and “very, very serious”.

"Most farmers are good caregivers to the environment and anything they’ve done in the last 50 years was under the best scientific guidance of the time,” she said.

“Now farmers are being told ‘everything you’ve done for the last 50 years is wrong — you’ve destroyed the environment’.

“Farmers find that very hard to take because for anyone being constantly vilified, it takes away your self-esteem, your confidence and it leads to uncertainty, which leads to anxiety.”