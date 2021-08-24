Goodman meat processing group back in profit

WLB is engaged in the procurement and slaughter of cattle and sheep and the further processing of the meats

A meat processing group owned by Larry Goodman last year returned to profit to record pre-tax profits of €3.2m.

New consolidated accounts for the Goodman-owned Slaney Foods and Irish Country Meats businesses show that Wexford Beef & Lamb Unlimited Company (WBL) recorded the pre-tax profit after revenues rose by 11pc from €322.5m to €357.9m in 12 months to the end of September 27 last.

The revenue jump came ahead of Mr Goodman’s ABP reaching an agreement in May of this year to acquire the remaining 50pc holding in Fane Valley Co-Op’s ‘red meat’ business that includes Slaney Foods and Irish Country Meats here.

The amount involved in the transaction was not disclosed.

The businesses had operated as joint ventures over the preceding five years.

The Slaney Foods group operates processing facilities at Camolin and Bunclody, Co Wexford; Navan, Co Meath; and Liege, Belgium.

In a buoyant year for the group, numbers employed increased from 971 to 1,008 last year. Staff costs last year increased from €34.6m to €35.72m.

Read More

On the impact of Covid-19, the directors said that despite significant challenges brought about by the pandemic, the business “continues to trade strongly during the current period”.

The board states that it is confident that the group is well positioned to manage the risks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The profits for the holding company last year take account of combined non-cash depreciation and amortisation charges of €5.6m.

The WBL business recorded a gross profit of €85m after cost of sales totalled €272.8m.

Operating costs totalling €58m and administrative expenses amounted to €23.55m, resulting in an operating profit of €3.4m. Finance costs of €231,000 reduced the profits to a pre-tax profit of €3.2m.

According to the directors’ report attached to the accounts filed by WBL, “the directors are satisfied with the results for the period and are confident that the group will continue to trade profitably in the coming year”.

The group is engaged in the procurement and slaughter of cattle and sheep and the further processing of the meats.