Glanbia’s peak supply policy could hit financing for dairy expansion, industry sources warn 

Securing finance for ‘green-field’ dairy developments will be more difficult following Glanbia’s proposed limits on peak milk supplies, industry sources have predicted.

The main banks have all insisted that they remain open for dairy sector business despite the changed operating landscape.

However, farm sector commentators have described Glanbia’s move, and the expected tightening of environmental regulations, as a “watershed moment” for dairy expansion.

AIB said it was committed to working on a “case-by-case basis” with dairy farmers impacted by Glanbia’s recent peak milk supply policy announcement.



“We had a very useful and constructive meeting with representatives from Glanbia recently to ensure we are fully informed of the peak milk policy,” a spokesperson said.

“Open dialogue will continue as required on individual cases to greater ensure we can provide the correct support and advice to our mutual customers.”

AIB advised customers affected by the Glanbia decision to carry out an “early review and assess the potential impact” of the announcement, and to engage with the bank’s agri-team “as early as possible”.

The bank maintained that Glanbia’s announcement will not impact its long-term commitment to dairying.

“Our understanding is that this [Glanbia’s move] is a unique temporary measure, introduced by one industry stakeholder, principally from external influence, to maintain sustainable growth,” the spokesperson said.

“AIB has had a very positive track record in funding the expansion ambitions of our dairy customers at all levels since milk quota removal in 2015, and we are committed to supporting the sustainable development of the dairy industry in the months and years ahead.”

Similarly, Bank of Ireland insisted that it remained “confident about the future of Ireland’s dairy sector” and that it was “committed to supporting its sustainable growth”.

“We retain a strong appetite to lend to this sector, and will continue to engage with key stakeholders and monitor all developments within — including developments related to Glanbia,” said Eoin Lowry, BoI’s head of agri.

“Our belief is that the dairy industry will continue to become more efficient as a result of increased environmental regulations, which will improve cash flows and the economic sustainability of dairy farms.”

Ulster Bank said “supporting farmers” remains a priority, and that agri-managers are “talking to dairy farmers every day”.

“We would encourage any farmer who has any issues or worries about their business to get in touch with us,” a spokesman said.

Meanwhile, ICMSA president Pat McCormack claimed there was growing concern among Glanbia suppliers over what he described as “anomalies” in the peak milk proposals.

“These include the impact on farmers expanding above the permitted levels, the workings of the reserve pool, and the impact on farmers supplying milk above the average Glanbia supply curve who would be facing considerable fines even if they increase by a very small amount,” he said.

“The delay in building the proposed processing facilities [in Belview] is going to impact every townland in the Glanbia region and it is crucial that Glanbia reviews its position in light of the concerns expressed by its suppliers.”