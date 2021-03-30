Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Glanbia’s peak supply policy could hit financing for dairy expansion, industry sources warn 

Glanbia Ireland. Photo: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland Expand

Close

Glanbia Ireland. Photo: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia Ireland. Photo: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia Ireland. Photo: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Declan O'Brien

Securing finance for ‘green-field’ dairy developments will be more difficult following Glanbia’s proposed limits on peak milk supplies, industry sources have predicted.

The main banks have all insisted that they remain open for dairy sector business despite the changed operating landscape.

However, farm sector commentators have described Glanbia’s move, and the expected tightening of environmental regulations, as a “watershed moment” for dairy expansion.

Most Watched

Privacy