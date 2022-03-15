Glanbia sues supplier over banned substance

Equine feed producer Glanbia Foods Ireland Ltd claims it has lost some €9m as a result of having been supplied with an ingredient containing a banned substance, which it used to make horse feed.

Kilkenny-based Glanbia, trading as Glanbia Agribusiness, is suing ED&F Man Liquid Products Ireland Ltd over the supply of molasses products, which it claims contained the performance-enhancing substance Zilpaterol. The molasses were used in the Glanbia product Gain Equine feed, which was sold to customers in the EU and further afield.

Zilpaterol is generally used to increase the daily live weight gain of livestock and efficiency of feeding them. It is banned by the EU.

In October 2020, the French horse racing authority, France Galop, announced five horses, and later another 13, had tested positive for Zilpaterol. As a result, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued a notice requiring that all feeds purported to contain the substance be detained and any further supplies to only take place following confirmation of the absence of Zilpaterol.

Glanbia said as a result of its investigations, the source of the contamination was identified as molasses. A recall of the affected batches was initiated.

Glanbia says ED&F Man Liquid Products Ireland, with registered offices in Spencer Dock, Dublin, sold it €516,000 worth of “Molasses Cane 72 Bulk” under an April 2020 contract for use in Glanbia’s products. It also sold Glanbia another €78,000 worth of an ingredient called “Molglo Plus Bulk”.

Glanbia claims the defendant was in breach of contract and negligent, among other things, in supplying molasses products which were defective and contaminated with Zilpaterol. It says it is facing claims by customers amounting to more than €4m, along with various other costs and loss of profit, totalling just over €9m.

The case was admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court on Monday by Mr Justice Denis McDonald, who gave directions on how it should proceed and said it could come back in June. The court heard the defendant did not object to admission to the fast-track court.