Glanbia share price leaves suppliers ‘uneasy’ over deal

Glanbia plc’s falling share price has farmers “uneasy” about Glanbia Co-op’s €307m proposed takeover of the plc’s remaining 40pc stake in Glanbia Ireland.

Speaking ahead of next month’s online shareholder vote on the proposal, which could see farmers take full ownership of the milk and grain processor, some suppliers have voiced concerns. While most accept the move as “inevitable”, concern is growing after a drop in Glanbia plc’s share price to €11.90/share yesterday after trading around the €14 mark for the last six months.

Tipperary dairy farmer Thomas Cooke said: “It’s a necessary move rather than a good move. It’s the inevitable conclusion of what started back in 2012 when they began this process of separating the co-op from the plc. I don’t think farmers have much choice about it. They realise they must get away from the plc, but the problem is farmers are very concerned about the way the plc shares have tanked.

“It’s counter to everything we’d have thought because one of the main narratives over the years was the plc was being ‘dragged back’ by farmer control. When the announcement was made, farmers would have expected the share price to have at least stayed where it was and, most likely, to have increased.

“The real crux of our problem now is if shares stay down, they’re going to be against the financing of the project... at this rate, farmers are paying too much for the business. Farmers are getting an uneasy feeling. I think the unforeseen consequence is going to be a much more rapid buyout of Glanbia plc by some major international entity.”

ICMSA Farm Committee chair Denis Drennan urged the co-op to reassess its proposal, which includes a direct spin-out of Glanbia plc shares worth €168m. “They have to go back and redo the figures. Glanbia was €14/€15 a share all summer, now it’s down to around €11.80 a share. How are they going to compensate for that? How much borrowings can this plan handle? There are grounds for the vote to be shelved for now.”

On the share price movement Glanbia company secretary Michael Horan recently said: “At this time of the year, stock markets and share prices can be volatile. There are current investor concerns from a macroeconomic perspective related to Covid issues, supply-chain concerns, and inflationary pressures.”

It’s understood funding options for the proposed deal will be addressed at a Glanbia council meeting today.