Glanbia Co-op shareholders vote to take ownership of Glanbia Ireland

Just under 4,000 Glanbia Co-op shareholders today voted in favour of a proposal to pay €307m to acquire full ownership of Glanbia Ireland by acquiring Glanbia plc’s 40pc holding in the strategic joint venture.

The proposed transaction will also be subject to approval by Glanbia plc’s independent shareholders via an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in early 2022.

They also voted in favour of a spin-out of €149m* worth of Glanbia plc shares.

John Murphy, Chairman of Glanbia Co-op, said he was delighted twit the vote. “It is an historic milestone in the evolution of our Co-op, which has delivered for our farmer members for over a century. We firmly believe that 100pc ownership of the world-class processing assets closest to our farmers’ interests is the right model for the future.”

Glanbia Co-op shareholders voted to transfer, via share spin-out, 12m Glanbia plc shares to all existing members of the Society. Based on Glanbia plc’s closing share price of €12.43 on Thursday, 16 December 2021 this would be worth approximately €149m.

“It is important that we return some of the value of our Glanbia plc investment to our Members, with the proposed spin-out expected to occur in the summer of 2022. Our experience of previous spin-outs suggests our Co-op Members retain their Glanbia plc shares as a longer term investment.”

Investment Fund and Governance

Shareholders also approved the creation of an Investment Fund, a 2022 Member Distribution Reserve and changes to the governance of the Co-op. As part of the set of proposals, approval was given by Members for changes to the governance of Glanbia Co-op, including the ability to add executive and non-executive directors to the Co-op Board. In addition, it has been approved that the Chair will now be elected every two years rather than annually, as the Chair is elected at present.

These proposals were approved by eligible members of Glanbia Co-op attending the virtual SGM.

Commenting on the result, the Chairman of Glanbia Co-op John Murphy said: “The Board’s motivation for making these proposals was very simple – we want to pay the best possible price for milk and grain to farmers. These proposals allow us greater flexibility to support our farmers into the future. Most importantly, our Co-op will have 100pc ownership of our processing facilities and will be run to pure Co-op principles. It will maintain strong financial discipline and governance, and be led by an experienced leadership team and Board.”

Jim Bergin, CEO of Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland, said: “We have a very strong business in Glanbia Ireland, with over €2 billion of revenue, strong market positions and an excellent workforce. Our network of facilities is world-class with over €559m invested since 2012.

“A number of the world’s leading processors are co-ops and it is a model that has been shown to deliver for farmers. We believe that 100pc Co-op ownership of the processing facilities is the optimal business structure for the next the next phase of our evolution. We are entering a period where there will be increased focus on both sustainability and value-add.”

Next steps

Glanbia plc’s independent shareholders will vote on the proposal at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) expected to occur in the first quarter of 2022, and, if approved, the transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

Glanbia Co-op is in a position to fund this transaction, if required, through a combination of existing cash resources and debt facilities.

Glanbia plc will retain its current name, while Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland will adopt a new name. A process commenced to select the new identity and approval will be sought from Co-op shareholders in due course.

The main existing commercial arrangements between Glanbia Ireland and Glanbia plc will remain in place until the name change is implemented.

*Based on the Glanbia plc closing share price of €12.43 on Thursday, 16 December 2021.