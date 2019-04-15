Gardai seek clarity on role during evictions following Strokestown incident

Senior Gardai are looking for clarity on their role when called to help local sheriffs carry out evictions.

The Association of Garda Sargents Ireland (AGSI) has said they want Gardai and the public to be clear on the rules when they're called in by a sheriff carrying out an eviction.

Members from the Roscommon Garda division are to ask Commissioner Drew Harris to publish a policy document so that they and the public are clear on the rules when called in by a sheriff carrying out an eviction, at the ASGI conference, which gets underway today.

It follows the highly-publicised eviction of a family from their home in Roscommon in December.

The President of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors told Shannonside FM they are hoping they will get better clarification on their role in working with the sheriff on evictions after their annual conference.

Speaking to Shannonside FM Sergeant Cormac Moylan said members need to know better where they stand when it comes to going out to oversee evictions in local areas.

An eviction in Strokestown Co Roscommon in December gained national media attention, particularly after private security guards were forced from the property by a group of masked men.

The incident, which resulted in an alleged attack on the security personnel who left the property, vehicles being burnt and the death of a dog, is the subject of an ongoing garda investigation.