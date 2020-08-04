Farming

Gardai rescue men forced to work on Cork farms by criminal gang

Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardai in north Cork rescued three Eastern European men whom they believe were being held against their will by a criminal gang based in the area who were sending them out to work on farms and factories.

Gardai from Charleville and Mallow backed by up members of the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit raided two houses last week, one in the Charleville area and one in the Churchtown area, early on Sunday morning as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

Gardai had been contacted by Welsh police after a young Eastern European woman went into a police station in Wales late on Saturday night to say that her brother was being held against his will by a group of her countrymen at a location in north Cork.